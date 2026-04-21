Honoring Prince: 10 Years of Purple Magic

Prince's unique sound and unapologetic self-expression inspired and empowered the community.

His music is woven into the shared history and experiences of his fans.

Prince championed diverse voices and fought for artistic ownership and control.

Source: iOne / Used with Permission

10 years ago today, the world lost a true original. Prince. Forever iconic. Forever missed.

Hey family, Miss Kandi Eastman here. I want us to take a moment and reflect on a man who gave us the soundtrack to our lives. It is hard to believe a full decade has passed since we heard the news that made the earth stand still. We all remember exactly where we were. A collective gasp moved through our community, followed by a sudden need to hear his guitar cry and his voice soar just one more time.

Prince was not just a musician. He was a force of nature. He took funk, rock, soul, and R&B, and he stirred them into a sound so unique we simply called it Prince. He showed us what it looked like to be completely, unapologetically yourself. At a time when the world tried to put us in boxes, Prince broke every mold. He wore heels, he rocked lace, and he commanded the stage with a fiery passion that celebrated diversity in every single note.

When I sit behind the microphone and play his records, I feel a deep connection to all of you. His music is woven into the fabric of our shared history. We played “1999” when we celebrated new beginnings. We played “Adore” at our weddings. We let “Purple Rain” wash over us when we needed to heal. He empowered our community, not just with his art, but with his relentless fight for ownership and creative control. He taught fellow artists and fans alike the vital importance of owning your narrative and knowing your worth.

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Prince championed so many voices around him. He created spaces for women to lead in his bands and produced hits for countless other artists. He built a community of musicians and music lovers who understood that true art has no limits.

Today, we do not mourn the loss. Instead, we celebrate the massive gift he left behind. We honor a man who made us feel seen, who made us dance, and who brought us together.

I want to thank Prince for the magic, the mystery, and the music. Let us keep his spirit alive. Put on your favorite purple outfit, turn your speakers all the way up, and sing his songs loud enough for the heavens to hear. Let us celebrate the genius of Prince together, today and always.