Celebrating Major’s Why I Love You Day

Houston honors Major with a city proclamation declaring May 20th as 'Major's Why I Love You Day'.

Major's 'Why I Love You' song has over 177 million streams and is a cultural touchstone for Black love.

Major is bringing his 10-year celebration tour to the Black-owned XO Lounge in Houston on May 21st.

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

H-Town! What’s happening? It’s your girl, Kandi Eastman, coming to you straight from the Candy Store. You know I love celebrating our community, our culture, and the beautiful talents that come right out of our city. Today, we are putting our hands together for a singer, songwriter, actor, champion, Hope Dealer, and Houston’s very own—Major!

Recently, Major stopped by the studio, bringing that incredible light he always carries. We had so much to catch up on, from celebrating his beautiful mother Tammy’s 65th birthday with their massive, loving tribe of a family, to the monumental milestones he is hitting this year.

We are officially celebrating a decade of love. That’s right, it has been 10 years since Major dropped the anthem that changed the world. Let’s talk about why May 20th is so special, and how we are going to pack it out to celebrate our hometown hero.

A Decade of Love: The Global Impact of “Why I Love You”

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Can you believe it has been 10 years since “Why I Love You” graced our ears? Major told us that when the song first dropped, some folks thought it wouldn’t go anywhere. Fast forward to today, and it sits at over 177 million streams on YouTube alone.

Because you love me… We all know the words! It is more than just a song; it is a cultural touchstone. Every other month, it goes viral all over again. It has taken Major all over the world, becoming the ultimate soundtrack to Black love. From your cousin’s anniversary party to the beautiful wedding of comedy legend Earthquake—where Major just performed it live—people are still requesting it heavily. It is a testament to what happens when we create art that genuinely connects with people’s spirits.

H-Town Honors Our Own: May 20th Proclamation

You know Houston takes care of its own. Back when the song hit its five-year mark during the pandemic, our beloved late Mayor Sylvester Turner—Major’s Alpha brother—stepped up. Thanks to a little push from the Mayor’s daughter, Ashley, and our good sister Kim Roxy of Lamik Beauty, Mayor Turner realized H-Town hadn’t officially honored Major yet.

He fixed that right on the spot. Because the song was originally released on May 20th, the late Mayor Turner officially proclaimed May 20th as Major’s Why I Love You Day in the City of Houston. It is a beautiful reminder of Mayor Turner’s legacy of uplifting our community and celebrating the excellence that blooms right here in our backyards.

The Celebration Continues at XO Lounge

Now, what is a celebration without a party? Major is coming back home to celebrate with us, and he is bringing the Major Why I Love You 10-Year Celebration Tour right to our doorstep.

On May 21st, the day after his official holiday, Major will be taking over the XO Lounge. If you don’t know, XO Lounge is a phenomenal Black-owned venue right here in the city. Major gave a huge shoutout to his brother Gene Moore Jr. for recommending the spot, and it is the perfect space for us to gather, celebrate diversity, and honor this incredible journey.

Let’s Pack It Out!

Houston, you heard the man! He wants us to pack it out, and I told him we absolutely will. We are going to do a little line dancing, share some laughs, and celebrate a song that has empowered and uplifted so many of us over the last ten years.

Grab the ladies, grab your significant other, and let’s show up for one of our brightest stars. Head over to [Major’s official website] or check out the link in his Instagram bio to grab your tickets for the XO Lounge show on May 21st.

Let’s fill the room with love, community, and that unstoppable Houston energy. I can’t wait to see you all there!