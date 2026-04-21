6 Reasons Why Junelle Bromfield’s Off-Track Style Is A Win Every Single Time

Source: Kym Illman / Getty

Junelle Bromfield is a whole wife now. The Jamaican track star recently made headlines after her gorgeous melanated nuptials with fellow track star Noah Lyles.

The two were married on April 4 in Trenton, Georgia. Vogue dropped images from their wedding—and they instantly went viral. The couple celebrated melanin with beautiful shades of brown, cream, tan, caramel, and mocha.

Noah Lyles & Junelle Bromfield Go Viral After Junelle’s Wedding Dress Reveal

When the internet tried to stir up chatter around Noah’s reaction during Junelle’s dress reveal, the couple stayed far away from the noise. They have not fed into the conversation, unbothered, in love, and fully locked in.

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Together, they are one of the most talked-about couples in track and field. They are the literal definition of “a movement by myself, but a force when we’re together.” Both bring elite talent, presence, and star power to the sport. Noah, who runs for Team USA, has shattered records, built a reputation as one of the fastest men alive, and continues to stand out as an Olympic champion with swagger to spare.

Junelle, now his better half, is a track force in her own right. Representing Jamaica, she has helped lead her team to victories, built her own name in the sport, and made a stunning impact on the Olympic stage.

But the track is only one part of why people are paying attention to Junelle. Her style is just as medal-worthy.

Why Junelle Bromfield’s Fashion Keeps Us Watching

Junelle does not play about fashion, beauty, or style. Her melanin stays glowing. Her looks know how to highlight her shape. She is clearly not afraid of a short hemline, bold color, or a fit that puts her toned runner’s legs on full display. Her style is bold, sexy, polished, playful, and never flat.

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

She likes a moment, and more importantly, she knows how to create one.

Between her red carpet appearances with Noah and the style gems she posts across Instagram, Junelle has already built the kind of fashion catalog that keeps people scrolling.

The same woman who shows up with discipline, skill, and power on the track also serves a lewk every single time. Scroll through the slides for six reasons why we love her style.