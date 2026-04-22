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New “Scary Movie” Teaser

New "Scary Movie" Gets A "Michael" Teaser

Published on April 22, 2026
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US-Schauspielstars stellen Kinofilm "Scary Movie" in Hamburg vor
Source: picture alliance / Getty

The upcoming comedy Scary Movie takes aim at Michael Jackson in its latest trailer and poster, set to release on June 5, 2026. The film reunites Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, and Regina Hall to parody various horror movie tropes and pop culture icons. The Wayans brothers are back to push boundaries and cancel Cancel Culture in this sixth installment of the franchise. The ensemble cast includes Kenan Thompson as Michael Jackson, with the film directed by Michael Tiddes and written by the Wayans brothers and others. Scary Movie has a history of spoofing popular films and celebrities, with this latest installment promising to continue the tradition.

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