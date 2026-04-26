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Cousinz Festival Acts Announced

T.I, Keyshia Cole and The-Dream to headline Pusha T’s Cousinz Festival in Norfolk

Published on April 26, 2026
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The 3rd annual Cousinz Festival, scheduled for September 5, 2026, at the Norfolk Scope Grounds in Virginia, promises a nostalgic and energetic experience with a lineup featuring T.I., Keyshia Cole, The-Dream, Plies, and Bryan-Michael Cox. Hosted by Chico Bean, the festival blends early 2000s hip-hop and R&B hits with DJ culture, creating a curated musical journey. With a focus on community, music history, and shared memories, the event aims to offer more than just a playlist of hits, providing attendees with a cultural experience rooted in Southern flavor and entertainment. By bringing together a cohesive lineup of artists and DJs, Cousinz Festival stands out as a meaningful and authentic event for fans of hip-hop and R&B, showcasing the importance of thoughtful curation in the evolving landscape of music festivals.

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