WHCD Shooting Suspect Identified

Source: Anadolu / Getty

The suspected gunman who attempted to attack the White House Correspondents’ dinner has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California. Law enforcement officials believe Allen was targeting President Donald Trump and his administration officials. Allen, who worked in education and was recognized as a “Teacher of the Month,” had a background in mechanical engineering and computer science. He legally purchased the guns he carried into the event, and after shots were fired, President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and other officials were evacuated. The President confirmed the shooter’s apprehension and stated that the dinner will be rescheduled within 30 days.







