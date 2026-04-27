Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

New Michael Jackson Biopic Is Box Office King

The new Michael Jackson movie is king at the box office. “Michael,” the biopic about the King of Pop, raked in 97-million dollars domestically and 217-million dollars globally in its first weekend of release. Those ticket sales rank as the best ever for a musical biopic. The movie is a sensation at the box office despite mostly poor reviews from the critics. Audiences are giving “Michael” a strong thumbs up with an A- grade according to CinemaScore exit polls.

The Bachelor” To Return In 2027

“The Bachelor” is returning for its 30th season. The reality dating show was renewed last year, and on Wednesday ABC announced it will finally return in 2027. The show was put on hold after the showrunners left the series due to alleged toxic workplace conditions. The news comes after the new season of “The Bachelorette” was pulled following domestic assault allegations against its lead star.

Ellen DeGeneres To Voice Dory In New ‘Finding Nemo’ Short

Ellen DeGeneres is returning to the “Finding Nemo” universe. DeGeneres is slated to return as Dory in a new Pixar short. Plot details for the untitled project are under wraps. This marks one of DeGeneres’ first projects for the screen since her 2024 Netflix stand-up special, in which she got candid about her controversial exit from her talk show.

Antonio Brown Denied Travel Request To Help Eagles Player

Former NFL star Antonio Brown has been dealt a setback in a Miami-Dade County court. The judge denied his attorney’s request to allow the wide receiver to travel three times a week to Philadelphia to help an Eagles wide receiver train ahead of the NFL season. He is set to go to trial in January for attempted second-degree murder. Police say Brown shot at a person outside a boxing match in Miami last year. Brown contends that man previously tried to rob him, and he was just defending himself.