Source: Beyonce / Beyonce.com

Which Designer Will Beyoncé Wear On The 2026 Met Gala Red Carpet?

Beyoncé is set to make a grand return to the Met Gala in 2026 after a decade, serving as a co-chair for the event. The theme for this year’s gala is ‘Costume Art,’ focusing on the intersection of fashion and fine art. Guests are encouraged to interpret the theme, ‘Fashion Is Art,’ creatively, drawing inspiration from various artistic forms. Beyoncé’s return to the Met Gala marks a significant moment in fashion and art, as she joins other notable co-chairs for the prestigious event. Few artists command a red carpet like Beyoncé. Over the years, her appearances at the Met Gala and major award shows have outmatched fashion, becoming defining cultural moments. From her sheer, body-contouring Givenchy gown at the 2015 Met Gala to a series of curve-defining, statement-making ensembles, Beyoncé has consistently proven that she doesn’t just follow the theme; she elevates it, setting the standard for everyone who follows the best they can. Either way, when the 2026 Met Gala takes place on Monday, May 4th, all eyes and conversations will be on Beyoncé.

Jay-Z Breaks Down the Stories Behind His Most Famous Songs

The New York Times Magazine conducted a poll to determine the 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters, with Jay-Z making the list. Critic Jody Rosen interviewed Jay-Z in Los Angeles, discussing his approach to rhythm, the stories behind his songs, writing challenges, and his longevity in hip-hop. The interview delves into Jay-Z’s career spanning over three decades and his impact on the music industry.