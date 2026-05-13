Source: Beyonce / Beyonce.com

Man Accused Of Stealing Unreleased Beyonce Music Pleads Guilty

(Atlanta, GA) — The man accused of stealing unreleased Beyonce music in Atlanta is pleading guilty. Kelvin Evans entered his plea in a Fulton County courtroom this morning, avoiding trial. Investigators accused Evans of stealing two suitcases and several hard drives from a SUV parked outside an Atlanta building last year. The SUV had reportedly been rented by Beyonce’s choreography team while she was in town to perform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Evans will serve two years in prison and three years on probation.

Activist Faces Prison For Superbowl Stunt

The man who tried to disrupt Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans has been found guilty of resisting arrest. That’s a misdemeanor. Zul-Qarnain Nantambu [[Zool-karnain Nan-tamboo]] was found not guilty of disturbing the peace. He ran across the Caesars Superdome field with a Sudanese flag that read “Sudan and Free Gaza.” Sentencing is in June and he faces up to 6 months in prison. The 41-year old has already received a lifetime ban from all NFL events.

Ye Loses Copyright Infringement Trial

Kanye West is being ordered to pay four musicians for copyright infringement. A Los Angeles jury ruled Tuesday that the rapper and his companies have to pay over 400-thousand dollars to the musicians after using a sample of their music in an early version of his 2021 hit “Hurricane” without getting legal clearance. The group that sued on behalf of the musicians called the ruling “a victory for working artists, who typically lack the resources to go against” a celebrity like West.

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