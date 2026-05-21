DAILY DILEMMA: Church or Tax Office?

Church requests W-2s from new members to ensure 10% tithing, causing some to leave the congregation.

Current data shows only 5-10% of churchgoers follow traditional tithing, as many donate less than 4.35% of income.

Declining church attendance linked to feeling judged, pressure around money, and perceived misuse of funds.

Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

Now hold on, because this one right here sounds less like Sunday service and more like an IRS appointment.

A woman said she left a church after new members were asked to turn in a W-2 so the church could make sure they were giving a full 10% tithe. In her words, “I left the church because they asked each new member for their W2 so that they can verify the 10% that you were giving was correct.” Baby, what?

She said everything started normal. First-time guests were welcomed, handed a little mug and some candy, then invited to the back if they wanted to join. But that next step? That’s where it went left. According to her, that’s when they asked for the paperwork. And her response was the same one a whole lot of folks had: “I don’t think you need my W2.”

Honestly, the listeners were not having it either. One reaction kept it simple: “That’s crazy.” Another said, “I just feel like that is really intense.” And one more hit the heart of the issue: “Why should I have to show you that! We in church!” That’s the part people are stuck on. Giving is one thing. Auditing the saints is another.

And clearly folks online agreed. On the @therealmaddhatta Instagram poll, 94% said she made the right decision by leaving.

Now let’s put this into context. Current giving data shows only 5–10% of church attendees follow traditional tithing behavior. At the same time, 69% of adults say they donated to a church in the last year, but the average yearly donation is about 4.35% of income, not a full 10%. So yes, people are still giving. But no, most are not hitting that strict tithe mark.

This also lands in a bigger conversation about why some folks are stepping back from church. Barna says practicing Christians dropped from 46% to 24% of U.S. adults between 2000 and 2025. The share of Christians who say faith is very important also fell from 74% to 54%. That decline does not happen in a vacuum. Feeling judged, pressure around money, and seeing churches spend heavily on staff and buildings can all leave a bad taste.

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Look, people want faith, community, and honesty. But if joining the church starts feeling like opening a financial file, don’t be shocked when folks walk right back out the door.

Check out the Daily Dilemma weekdays at 2:20 in the afternoon on The Madd Hatta Show on Majic 102.1.

Check out the lady who left the church, the poll numbers and leave on comment on my @therealmaddhatta Instagram page or Facebook!