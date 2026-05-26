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Kandi Crush Battle: TLC vs. SWV — The Ultimate ‘90s Girl Group Battle

Kandi Crush Battle: TLC VS SWV — The Ultimate ‘90s Girl Group Battle

Published on May 26, 2026
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2013 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: C Flanigan / Getty

When it comes to legendary girl groups, TLC and SWV are absolutely two names that helped shape the sound of the ‘90s. This Kandi Crush Battle feels like choosing between confidence and vulnerability, edge and softness, attitude and emotion. Both groups gave us timeless records that still hit the same way decades later, and honestly, this battle right here is not easy.

TLC changed the game the moment they arrived. They were bold, colorful, outspoken, and fearless. Songs like “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” and “No Scrubs” became cultural moments, not just hits. TLC made music that empowered women while still being fun, catchy, and full of personality. “Baby, Baby, Baby” showed their softer side, but they still carried that cool factor nobody could copy. Left Eye, T-Boz, and Chilli each brought something unique, and together they became one of the most influential female groups of all time.

Then you’ve got SWV, the queens of smooth harmonies and pure relationship music. “Weak” is still one of the greatest R&B songs ever recorded because of how emotional and relatable it feels. “Anything” and “You’re The One” brought romance, vulnerability, and vocals that immediately take people back to house parties, slow jams, and late-night dedications. SWV had a softness that made their music feel personal. Their harmonies were effortless, and they represented classic R&B in one of its best eras.

What I love about this battle is that both groups represented different sides of womanhood. TLC gave us independence and attitude. SWV gave us passion and emotion. Depending on the mood you’re in, either group can win the night.

Personally, hearing these songs back-to-back reminds me just how special ‘90s R&B really was. The music had personality, storytelling, and real feeling behind it. TLC and SWV both created records that became part of people’s lives, and that’s why this Kandi Crush Battle is guaranteed to start debates all over Houston.

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