AV’s H -Town Headlines “It’s Election Day”

Ebola outbreak in Africa unlikely to affect 2026 World Cup matches in Houston

17-year-old hospitalized after shark attack while boating off Galveston coast

Houston police investigate homicide after body found near bayou in southwest city

Source: Ariel Skelley / Getty

Hidalgo: Ebola Shouldn’t Be A Problem For FIFA World Cup 2026 In Houston

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says Ebola cases shouldn’t make it to Houston from Africa as the city hosts World Cup matches this summer. NRG Stadium will be the venue for seven matches starting June 14th, while Houston provides a base camp location for the national team of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Bush Intercontinental Airport will be one of only three U.S. airports federally designated to receive travelers from Uganda, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo amid an Ebola outbreak in the area. Hidalgo says officials are keeping an eye on the situation.

Teen Hospitalized In Galveston For Treatment Of Shark Bite

A 17-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after he was bitten by a shark miles off the Galveston coast. The teen was somehow bitten while he was on a boat his father and a third person. Officials say the teen’s father applied a tourniquet after the attack. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office got a call about the emergency before 4 p.m. yesterday. The boat became disabled as the group was returning to shore, and the Coast Guard responded. The teen was taken to UTMB for treatment. No word as to what type of shark attacked him.

HPD Investigates After Body Found Near Bayou In SW Houston

Police are investigating after a body was found Monday morning near a bayou in southwest Houston. Officers responded around 8:15 a.m. to the report of a body on Country Creek Street near Westwood Golf Club. The Houston Police Department confirms that the case is being investigated as a homicide. So far officials haven’t released information about the victim or a possible suspect.

Runoff Elections Today In Texas

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(Austin, TX) — Runoff elections are being held in Texas today. The Republican primary runoff for the U.S. Senate between incumbent Senator John Cornyn and state Attorney General Ken Paxton is getting national attention. Last week, President Trump announced his endorsement of Paxton. Texans are also voting in a number of other races to decide who will be the Republican and Democratic candidates for attorney general and the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. Polls will be open today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Rockets’ Durant Named To All-NBA Second Team

Houston Rockets power forward Kevin Durant is on the All-NBA Second Team for the 2025-26 season. The accomplishment marks the 12th time Durant has been named to an All-NBA team. He’s the first player in league history to be named to an All-NBA team for five different franchises.