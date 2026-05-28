AV’s R And B Minute On Paula, Drake, Kehlani And More

Source: Israel Riqueros / Israel Riqueros

Kehlani Announces New Tour

Kehlani is going back out on the road. The Grammy-winning singer announced “The Kehlani World Tour” on social media Tuesday, with 33-dates planned. The tour kicks off in Minneapolis on August 6th and ends in San Francisco on October 3rd. The trek will take her across North America, with stops in Detroit, Seattle, Phoenix, New York, Atlanta and more. Tickets go on sale to the general public May 29th.

Paula Abdul Says She Will ‘Always’ Be Grateful for Longtime Friend Janet Jackson

Paula Abdul expressed gratitude for Janet Jackson’s influence on her career, noting their longtime friendship and collaboration. Abdul reminisced about their shared experiences and the impact of Jackson’s music on her life. Despite her humble beginnings, Abdul credits her love for music and dance for her success in the industry. She was surprised and honored when Meghan Markle featured her song in a social media post, showcasing the enduring influence of her music. Abdul remains open to performing her iconic tracks at special events, like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

Drake Makes Billboard History With Latest Albums

Drake is making Billboard history with his latest albums. Earlier this month, the rapper surprised fans with three new LPs on the same day – “Iceman,” “Habibti,” and “Maid of Honour.” With that, he’s become the first artist to hold the top three spots at the same time on the Billboard 200. He also broke a tie with Michael Jackson for the most number one singles for solo male artists on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to his single “Janice STFU.”