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Why You Need a Personal Board of Directors to Win at Work

Madd Hatta explains why you can't reach the top alone. Discover how to build your personal board of directors and level up your career.

Published on June 17, 2026
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What’s good family! It’s Madd Hatta, and for this edition of Droppin’ Jewels for Work Life Wednesday. Listen to me closely today: you cannot reach the top alone! Period!

I know you try. I’ve been right there in the trenches, trying to grind and do every single thing by myself. But every successful person out there has what I like to call a “personal board of directors.” Your network isn’t just your net worth; it is your ultimate support system.

The VIPs of Your Career

To truly elevate your job mission, you need to bring in empowering voices. You gotta build your board, my friend. Here is exactly who you need in your corner:

  • The Mentor: You need somebody with experience to guide you through the game and help you avoid the potholes.
  • The Advocate (The Sponsor): This is the person who speaks your name in the rooms you haven’t even walked into yet. Remember this: talent gets noticed, but advocacy gets promotions.
  • The Truth-Telling Peer: You absolutely need that one person who will keep you grounded. They will look you in the eye and tell you the honest truth when nobody else will.

Stop Flying Solo

Stop trying to do your career solo, man. This is where I used to lack, and this is exactly where you need to succeed to hit that next level. Your future is being built right now in conversations you are not even a part of yet!

So whatever you do this week, focus on finding your advocates. Join our community of go-getters, build your personal board of directors, and let’s secure those wins together!

Catch me every weekday at 5:26 PM on Majic 102.1 for more Droppin’ Jewels. Let’s run your career, family—don’t let it run you.

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