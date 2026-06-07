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AV’s Daily Power Point “Do Not Be Quick With Your Mouth”

May this verse guide our thoughts, our words, and our actions as we seek to honor God in all we do.

Published on June 7, 2026
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“Do not be quick with your mouth, do not be hasty in your heart to utter anything before God. God is in heaven and you are on earth, so let your words be few.”

Ecclesiastes 5:2

In a world that often celebrates quick wit and clever comebacks, Ecclesiastes 5:2 offers a counter-cultural invitation: to approach God with reverence, to speak with intention, and to listen with humility.

The writer reminds us that when we come before God, we are stepping into the presence of the Almighty, the One who dwells in heavenly places. In light of His majesty, our posture should be one of awe and reverence, not hasty speech or impulsive promises.

This call to let our words be few is not a command to remain silent, but rather an invitation to weigh our words carefully, to speak from a place of sincerity and truth. It’s a reminder that God is more interested in the condition of our hearts than the eloquence of our speech.

As we navigate the joys and challenges of this day, let’s approach God with a heart that is quick to listen, slow to speak, and eager to honor Him in all we say and do. Let’s remember that in the presence of the King of Kings, our words matter, but our hearts matter even more.

Dear Heavenly Father,

As I come before You today, filled with awe and reverence, I ask for forgiveness for times I’ve spoken hastily or carelessly in Your presence. Teach me to approach You with humility, weighing my words and speaking from a place of sincerity and truth. Help me to be quick to listen, slow to speak, and always eager to honor You. May my words be few, but deeply felt, and may my heart always reflect Your grace and love.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.

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