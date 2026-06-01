Pass The Popcorn: Here Are The Biggest Films Coming Summer 2026

Source: Marvel / Sony

There’s something special about movie season when summer rolls around. The kids are out of school, families are planning vacations, and friends are looking for ways to beat the heat.

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For decades, heading to the theater has been one of America’s favorite summer traditions. Whether it is catching the first showing of a highly anticipated sequel or packing into an IMAX auditorium for the year’s biggest blockbuster, summer and movies have become inseparable.

Hollywood treats summer like the Super Bowl. Studios save many of their biggest releases for this time of year because audiences are ready to spend on spectacle. Some of the most iconic films ever made, from Star Wars and Jurassic Park to The Dark Knight and Avengers: Endgame, became part of summer movie history. The 2026 lineup looks to continue that tradition with superheroes, animated favorites, sci fi epics, action adventures, and long awaited sequels arriving almost every week.

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