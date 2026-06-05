AV’s H -Town Sports Minute: Texas, NBA And More.

Source: Tyler Schank / Getty

Texas Wins WCWS

(Oklahoma City, OK) — Texas beat Texas Tech 4-1 to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. Kayden Henry went two-for-four with a home run to lead the Longhorns. Citlaly Gutierrez allowed a run in four-and-a-third innings to earn the win before Teagan Kavan struck out five of the six batters she faced to lock down the save. Kavan was named the Most Outstanding Player of the WCWS, becoming the first person to win the award twice.

Texas Baseball Faces Oregon In Super Regionals

The Longhorns will be at home for the Super Regionals. Sixth-seeded Texas will host 11th-seeded Oregon tomorrow night to begin the best-of-three Austin Super Regional. A series win that would send the Longhorns to the College World Series for the first time since 2022.

Astros Lose To Pirates

The Astros lost their series finale against the Pirates. Houston fell to Pittsburgh 5-1 at Daikin Park. Isaac Paredes hit a solo homer and starting pitcher Kai-Wei Teng was charged with his fourth loss. The Astros are now 28-and-36. They host the Athletics tonight. In other news, the team has signed outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. and promoted catcher Collin Price to the major league roster. Backup catcher Cesar Salazar and outfielder Rhylan Thomas were both designated for assignment.

Knicks, Spurs Continue NBA Finals With Game Two On Friday

The NBA Finals are back on Friday. The Knicks and Spurs square off from San Antonio for Game Two in the best-of-seven series. New York took an early lead after clawing back from a 14-point deficit to stun the Western Conference champions with a comeback win. The Knicks have won a dozen playoff games in-a-row while the Spurs hope Victor Wembanyama can bounce back from a poor performance in Game One.

2 Spurs Fans Get Lifetime NBA Ban

(San Antonio, TX) — Two fans are being banned from NBA arenas for life after one ran on to the court during Game One of the Finals on Wednesday. The incident happened during the fourth quarter of the New York Knicks’ comeback victory. The league announced the fan who attempted to take a selfie on the court with San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has been arrested and received a lifetime ban. Another individual has also been barred from NBA arenas for his role in the incident, according to a NBA spokesman. After the game, Wembanyama said the incident surprised him and he didn’t know how to act.

Cowboys Expect WR Pickens To Be At Mandatory Minicamp

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys are expecting star wide receiver George Pickens to be at mandatory minicamp later this month. Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer said he expects the Pro Bowler to be at the three-day minicamp that will run from June 16th to 18th. Pickens has not attended the voluntary offseason program or the organized team activities which began this week at The Star. The 25-year-old signed the 27.3-million-dollar franchise tag earlier in the offseason after the Cowboys said they did not plan to negotiate a long-term deal with him. Pickens would be subject to a fine if he does not report for training camp.

Report: Rams Rework Garrett’s Deal Following Trade

The Rams are reworking the deal for their newly-acquired superstar edge rusher. ESPN is reporting that Los Angeles and defensive end Myles Garrett have agreed to a reworked contract that includes an increase in total compensation for the 2026 season. Garrett’s previous earnings were set to be 31.5-million-dollars and included per-game roster bonuses, while his new total compensation is set to be at least 37-million-dollars. The total value of the contract has not increased and the 30-year-old still has a no-trade clause in his contract. Garrett signed a four-year, 160-million-dollar contract extension with the Cleveland Browns last offseason