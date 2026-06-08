AV’s R And B Minute On Lauryn Hill, Snoop Dogg And More

Lauryn Hill recognized as a living legend for her groundbreaking music and cultural impact

Snoop Dogg opens a new waterfront amphitheater in his hometown of Long Beach, California

Bryson Tiller to embark on 'Neo Trapsoul Tour' with supporting acts Majid Jordan, Ty Dolla Sign, and Austin Millz

Source: Anthony Barboza / Getty

Lauryn Hill Lands BET Award’s First-Ever Living Legend Icon Recognition

Lauryn Hill is set to be honored at the 2026 BET Awards. She’ll receive the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award. According to People, the new award “honors the pioneers who mastered their craft and never let go of the culture.” In a statement, EVP of Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy, Connie Orlando said “Mr. Hill is the very definition of a living legend.” She added that the rapper has “never chased the moment, she has shaped it.” The 2026 BET Awards will air live on June 28th.

Snoop Dogg To Open Hometown Music Venue Tonight

Snoop Dogg has been rapping about Long Beach, the LBC, since he made his debut over 30 years ago, and tonight he’ll headline the opening of the new Long Beach Amphitheater. The rapper tells NBC Los Angeles that the honor means a lotThe 11-thousand seat F&M Bank Amphitheater is right on the water, in front of the iconic Queen Mary Cruise Ship. It’s a temporary theater, proof of concept for a permanent venue down the road. This summer Lil Wayne, Luke Bryan, Nas and The Roots, Deep Purple, Motley Crue and more will all hit the stage.

Bryson Tiller Announces Headlining “The Neo Trapsoul Tour”

Bryson Tiller is gearing up for a headlining tour. “The Neo Trapsoul Tour” will kick off with a U.S. leg on August 27th in West Valley City, Utah. The final U.S. date is scheduled for Seattle, Washington on November 1st. Majid Jordan, Ty Dolla Sign, and Austin Millz will join Tiller on select dates. Tickets for “The Neo Trapsoul Tour” are available now.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Manhattan Wedding

Over a thousand people are reportedly being invited to the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. TMZ says the celebrity couple will be taking their vows at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and that it’s scheduled for July 3rd. The report says Swift and Kelce have gone to great lengths to ensure privacy, which includes communicating with invitees by text rather than by physical invitations. It says Madison Square Garden was chosen because it has no windows, and it has underground parking for guests seeking privacy. New Yorkers can expect streets around the venue to be closed off during the event.

Scary Movie Starts To $24.7M On Friday

“Scary Movie 6” is number one at the box office. The Paramount and Miramax film grossed a franchise best 55-million-dollar opening weekend. The parody reunites Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., Anna Faris and Regina Hall. Meanwhile, Amazon MGM’s “Masters of the Universe” placed second with over 29-million-dollars in its domestic debut. “Backrooms” landed in third earning nearly 26 million dollars in theaters nationwide.

Music Mogul Clive Davis Recovering At Home After Health Scare

Music executive Clive Davis is recovering after being hospitalized for almost a week. He was released from a hospital in New York on Thursday after being admitted last Friday. A spokesperson for the music producer told People that he’s in good spirits and happy to be recuperating at home. TMZ reported that Davis had been admitted into the hospital for an upper respiratory infection.

Kanye West Allowed To Perform In The Netherlands

Kanye West will be allowed to perform in the Netherlands after a judge’s ruling. The nation’s Central Jewish Council had sued to block Ye’s performances, scheduled for June 6th and 8th, citing a history of anti-Semitic remarks. The judge ruled that regardless, there is no evidence that West’s concerts would cause a danger to public order. West has already been banned from performing in France, the UK, Poland, Switzerland and Italy. He’s been barred from entering Australia and is threatened with arrest if he goes to Brazil. West has additional European performances scheduled in Georgia, Albania, Spain and Portu