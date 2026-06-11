AV’s Daily Power Point “Pain Is Not The End Of Your Story”

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“I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us.”

Romans 8:18

Some pain feels unbearable. There are seasons where you wonder if the suffering will ever end—when the waiting feels endless, the prayers seem unanswered, and the weight of life presses in from all sides.

But God sees you.

Paul, who endured beatings, imprisonment, and loss, knew suffering well. Yet, he boldly declares that our present struggles are nothing compared to the glory God is preparing. Not because suffering isn’t real—it is—but because it isn’t final.

Pain isn’t the last chapter of your story—glory is.

Think about that. The things breaking you today? One day, they will only magnify the beauty of what God has done in you. Every trial, every tear, every silent prayer is being woven into something greater than you can imagine.

And here’s the most incredible part: God isn’t just preparing something amazing for you—He’s preparing you for something amazing. Like gold refined in fire, your struggles are shaping you for a glory beyond compare.

So hold on. Keep trusting. One day, you’ll see that every moment of pain was worth it.

Father,

Some days feel so heavy. The waiting is hard, the pain is real, and sometimes I wonder if things will ever change. But I know You see me. You hear every prayer, You catch every tear, and You are working—even when I don’t understand.

Give me the strength to hold on, the faith to believe You are shaping me through this, and the peace to trust that this pain is temporary, but Your glory is forever. I trust You, Lord. Even in the waiting. Even in the suffering. Because I know the story isn’t over.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.