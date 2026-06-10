Source: Courtesy VH1 / Courtesy VH1

If there’s one thing R&B is always going to do, it’s make you feel something. Today’s Kandi Crush Battle gave us exactly that with Deborah Cox taking on Tamar Braxton in a matchup that honestly felt like vocal gymnastics mixed with relationship therapy. Because when these women sing, they don’t just sing songs — they deliver experiences.

The battle opened with Deborah Cox’s “We Can’t Be Friends,” and whew… immediately emotions were activated. That record still hurts a little. Deborah has always had this way of sounding polished and powerful while still feeling deeply personal. But Tamar wasn’t backing down and came right in with “Let Me Know,” bringing that modern R&B confidence and vocal agility she’s known for.

As the songs continued, what stood out to me was how different their approaches are. Deborah feels cinematic. Tamar feels conversational. Deborah gives drama and range while Tamar gives honesty and personality. Then Deborah hit us with “Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here” energy and reminded everybody exactly why she’s one of the greatest vocalists to ever do it. Her ability to hold emotion inside a note is unreal.

But Tamar came swinging with “My Man” and “The One,” and that’s when the room shifted. People forget Tamar has quietly built a really strong catalog. Between reality TV, personality and everything else she’s done, people sometimes overlook that she can SING. What made this battle so fun was hearing generations connect. Deborah represented classic emotional R&B while Tamar showed how those same themes evolved for newer audiences.

By the end, nobody was asking who won. Everybody was too busy singing. And honestly? That feels like the correct ending. That’s another Kandi Crush for the books.