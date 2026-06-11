Kandi Crush Battle: October London vs. Eric Benét Felt Like Luxury R&B

Now THIS battle right here? This wasn’t for the playlists full of club records. This was grown music. Today’s Kandi Crush Battle paired October London against Eric Benét and somehow gave us one of the smoothest matchups we’ve had in a minute.

October London has become one of those artists people are discovering and immediately texting their friends about. His voice feels nostalgic without sounding dated. Meanwhile Eric Benét has quietly stayed one of R&B’s most respected voices for decades. Opening with “Touch On Me” versus “Chocolate Legs” immediately set the tone. Slow records. Mood records. Songs that remind you R&B can still feel intentional. October London’s “Mulholland Drive” brought this cinematic late-night energy that feels made for driving with the windows down. But Eric answered with “I Wanna Be Loved” and reminded everybody why he’s remained such a favorite for years.

What I loved most was hearing how these artists approach romance differently. October feels cool. Eric feels warm. October gives atmosphere. Eric gives connection. Then October closed with “Back To Your Place,” and I completely understood why people have fallen in love with his music lately. There’s something familiar about it while still feeling fresh. But Eric Benét doesn’t make it easy because records like “I Wanna Be Loved” still sound incredible years later. This battle honestly felt less like competition and more like passing the torch while showing respect to the artists who came before. And if you’re somebody who says R&B doesn’t exist anymore… You clearly haven’t been listening. Kandi Crush approved.