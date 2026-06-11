Listen Live
Close
Music

October London vs. Eric Benét Felt Like Luxury R&B

Kandi Crush Battle: October London vs. Eric Benét Felt Like Luxury R&B

Published on June 11, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

October London Music Survey Cleveland 2025

Now THIS battle right here? This wasn’t for the playlists full of club records. This was grown music. Today’s Kandi Crush Battle paired October London against Eric Benét and somehow gave us one of the smoothest matchups we’ve had in a minute.

October London has become one of those artists people are discovering and immediately texting their friends about. His voice feels nostalgic without sounding dated. Meanwhile Eric Benét has quietly stayed one of R&B’s most respected voices for decades. Opening with “Touch On Me” versus “Chocolate Legs” immediately set the tone. Slow records. Mood records. Songs that remind you R&B can still feel intentional. October London’s “Mulholland Drive” brought this cinematic late-night energy that feels made for driving with the windows down. But Eric answered with “I Wanna Be Loved” and reminded everybody why he’s remained such a favorite for years.

What I loved most was hearing how these artists approach romance differently. October feels cool. Eric feels warm. October gives atmosphere. Eric gives connection. Then October closed with “Back To Your Place,” and I completely understood why people have fallen in love with his music lately. There’s something familiar about it while still feeling fresh. But Eric Benét doesn’t make it easy because records like “I Wanna Be Loved” still sound incredible years later. This battle honestly felt less like competition and more like passing the torch while showing respect to the artists who came before. And if you’re somebody who says R&B doesn’t exist anymore… You clearly haven’t been listening. Kandi Crush approved.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Couple discussing stock market trading on a videocall with a financial consultant from their home
RSMS  |  Min. Anthony Valary

Data Breach Leaves Millions Exposed

Comments
8 Items
Crime  |  J. Bachelor

Celebs React to Karmelo Anthony Verdict

Comments
12 Items
Celebrity  |  J.D. Jones

12 Powerful Women Over 40, Child-Free by Choice And Living Their Best Lives

Comments
Daily Dilemma Image
Local  |  Min. Anthony Valary

AV’s H -Town Headlines

Comments
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

Dallas DJ 'DJ ASAP' and His Wife Get 40 Years in $30M Pyramid Scheme

Comments
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close