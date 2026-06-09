AV R&B Minute; Cardi, Barkley And More

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Game 3 of the NBA Finals featured a memorable moment when Charles Barkley couldn’t take his eyes off Cardi B during her halftime performance of “Bodak Yellow.” The Grammy-winning artist’s metallic silver outfit caught Barkley’s attention, with the crew joking about competing with her for viewers. Barkley humorously remarked that Cardi B’s outfit might have been labeled “Cardi D’s” instead of “Bs,” leading to a burst of laughter from the crew. The unexpected comment quickly became a social media sensation, with fans checking to confirm what they heard.

Michael Now Available for Rent Online: Know Where to Stream Michael Jackson Biopic Online?

“Michael is a 2026 biographical film based on the life of Michael Jackson, exploring his childhood, rise to fame, and struggles with personal and professional pressures. The film delves into his evolution as a solo megastar and features intense emotions and iconic moments from his life. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film stars Jaafar Jackson as Michael and received positive reviews upon its theatrical release. Available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, BmsStream, and Apple TV+, Michael offers a captivating portrayal of the legendary musician’s life.”

Jay-Z Gives TMZ a Couple Clues About Upcoming Stadium Shows

Jay-Z is keeping fans guessing ahead of his upcoming Yankee Stadium shows in July, celebrating milestone anniversaries for “Reasonable Doubt” and “The Blueprint.” In a recent interview, Jay dropped hints about what fans can expect at the concerts and addressed questions about his hairstyle choices. Despite keeping some details under wraps, Jay confirmed that preparations for the shows are already in progress. Fans are eagerly anticipating the highly anticipated performances, which will mark some of Jay’s biggest hometown shows in years.