Frisco Teen Found Guilty of Murder

Jury rejected self-defense claim after 3 hours of deliberation, finding the teen guilty of murder.

Case sparked discussion on presence of weapons at school sporting events and how to teach kids better.

Two families left grieving, with the convicted teen facing a possible life sentence.

Source: Sasun Bughdaryan / Getty

A Frisco jury found Karmelo Anthony guilty of murder in the 2025 stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalfe. This went down at a high school track meeFrisco Teen Found Guilty of Murder in High School Track Meet Stabbing

A Collin County jury on Tuesday convicted Karmelo Anthony of murder in the 2025 stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalfe, rejecting the defendant’s self-defense claim after roughly three hours of deliberation.

The killing occurred at a high school track meet in Frisco, where prosecutors said Anthony fatally stabbed Metcalfe during a confrontation between the two teenagers. The case drew statewide attention and sparked debate over youth violence, self-defense law and the presence of weapons at school athletic events.

Anthony, who was also a teenager at the time of the incident, now faces a possible sentence of life in prison. The sentencing phase is expected to follow, and legal observers anticipate that defense attorneys may pursue an appeal once formal proceedings conclude.

A Verdict With No Winners

The outcome left two families in mourning. Metcalfe was killed, and Anthony faces decades behind bars. Throughout the trial, the defense argued that Anthony acted out of fear during a fast-moving altercation, while prosecutors maintained that the stabbing constituted murder. The jury sided with the state.

Community Reaction on The Madd Hatta Show

The verdict became a leading topic on The Madd Hatta Show, which airs from 2 to 7 p.m. weekdays on Magic 102.1. Listeners called in to share a range of views.

One caller, a mother raising a 13-year-old son , described having mixed feelings about the case. She said she did not view the incident as racially driven but rather as a question of self-protection. “We are raising them in this thing called the United States where they feel they have to protect themselves,” she said, adding that the situation was “unfortunate” and difficult to process.

, described having mixed feelings about the case. She said she did not view the incident as racially driven but rather as a question of self-protection. “We are raising them in this thing called the United States where they feel they have to protect themselves,” she said, adding that the situation was “unfortunate” and difficult to process. A caller identified as “Preacher Man,” a 70-year-old listener who said he spent two years working security for LSU and the New Orleans Saints, took a firmer stance. He argued that weapons have no place at any sporting event, from elementary school through the professional level. “You don’t bring no weapon in no sports event, period,” he said. He urged parents to teach that lesson at home and recalled an era when disputes were settled with fists rather than knives or guns.

Both callers agreed the case was a tragedy, regardless of the verdict.t — a place where these kids were supposed to be competing, not burying each other. The jury didn’t take long either. They threw out the self-defense claim after just three hours. Three hours, family.

That’s the conversation, and it’s a painful one. Two boys gone in different ways, two families left to grieve. We gotta keep talking, keep protecting our kids, and keep teaching them better.

Tap into The Madd Hatta Show, 2 till 7, Monday through Friday on Magic 102.1.