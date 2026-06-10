Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Serena, the Job Market, Karmelo Anthony, & More

✕ Sybil Wilkes brings us both in her “What We Need to Know” segment, the rundown that keeps our community informed and ready to move with purpose. READ MORE STORIES A Verdict That Hurts Our Hearts A Texas jury has found 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony guilty of first-degree murder, handing down a 35-year prison sentence. The case goes back to April 2025, when 17-year-old Austin Metcalf was fatally stabbed during a high school track meet in Frisco, just outside Dallas. The defense argued that Anthony acted in self-defense, but the jurors weren’t convinced. They rejected the lesser manslaughter charges. Two young lives changed forever. It’s the kind of story that makes us hold our children a little closer. RELATED STORY: Karmelo Anthony Trial: Teen Sentenced To 35 Years For The Murder Of Austin Metcalf

Big Money for Immigration Enforcement In Washington, the U.S. House of Representatives moved fast. After just three hours of deliberation, lawmakers narrowly approved a $70 billion funding bill aimed at supercharging immigration enforcement over the next three years. The breakdown? Some $38 billion heads to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, while $26 billion goes to Border Patrol. This funding supports the administration’s aggressive deportation agenda. Whatever your view, this is a decision worth watching, because policies like this ripple through every community we touch.

Jobs Are Growing, But So Are the Bills Here’s a mixed bag for your wallet. U.S. employers added 172,000 jobs in May, and the labor market keeps finding its footing. Most of that growth came from the hospitality world. Restaurants, bars, and hotels accounted for nearly half of the gains as summer demand picked up. But it wasn’t all good news. The financial sector cut nearly 22,000 positions. And while wages climbed 3.4%, that increase is still struggling to keep pace with inflation. So if your paycheck feels tighter than it should, you’re not imagining things, family.