Free Summer Line Dancing Is Bringing the Fun to Humble and Atascocita

Source: Majic 102.1 / Radio One Houston

Houston and the surrounding communities have really been showing up lately when it comes to creating events that bring people together, and this one immediately caught my attention. If you’ve been saying you want to move more this summer, try something new or simply get out of the house without spending money, this could be exactly what you’re looking for. A FREE Summer Line Dance Class is coming to Humble and Atascocita residents with sessions scheduled for June 16 and June 30 from 6 PM to 7 PM at 17415 Woodland Hills Drive in Humble.

One thing I love about line dancing is that it removes so much pressure from movement. You don’t have to show up already knowing the steps. You don’t have to be a dancer. You don’t have to be perfect. You just show up willing to learn and have fun. This class welcomes participants ages 11 and up which makes it such a great opportunity for families, friends and neighbors to experience something together. And having special guest DC The Kid involved only adds to the energy and excitement. Events like this remind us that wellness doesn’t always mean treadmills and workout routines — sometimes it means music, movement and community.

Summer always feels better when you have things to look forward to and this feels like one of those events people will leave smiling from. I love seeing spaces created where people can connect offline and create memories while staying active. So if you’ve been waiting for your sign to get outside and do something fun, here it is. Grab somebody, wear comfortable shoes and go see what line dancing is all about.

See y’all on the dance floor.