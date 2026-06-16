AV H -Town Sports Minute: Astros, Sorsby And More.

Source: Houston Astros / Getty

Astros Lose To Tigers

The Astros started off their series against the Tigers with a loss. Houston fell to Detroit 9-3 in the opener of a three-game set at Daikin Park. Jose Altuve and Isaac Paredes both homered and combined to drive-in all three runs. Starting pitcher Kai-Wei Teng was charged with his sixth loss after allowing five runs through three-and-a-third innings. The Astros are now 33-and-41. They host the Tigers again tonight.

Texas Defeats Alabama In MCWS Elimination Game

The Longhorns have kept their season alive. Texas crushed Alabama 14-2 in an elimination game at the Men’s College World Series in Omaha. Adrian Rodriguez became the third MCWS player to hit for the cycle and tied the tournament’s all-time record with seven RBIs. Starting pitcher Ruger Riojas earned the win after tossing six innings of two-run ball. The Longhorns will now play Georgia tonight in another elimination game.

Report: Texas Tech QB Sorsby Plans To Enter NFL Draft

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is officially leaving college football. ESPN’s Pete Thamel is reporting that Sorsby plans to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft amid the legal wrangling over his NCAA eligibility after admitting he bet on sports. The moves comes shortly after the Big 12 filed a federal lawsuit against Texas Tech and Texas attorney general Kenneth Paxton on Monday that was seeking both a declaratory judgment and injunctive relief to allow the league the authority to use its bylaws to potentially punish Sorsby. The NCAA also filed an appeal of Sorsby’s injunction that asked for an expedited timeline that would give clarity on his situation before football season.

Report: Cowboys WR Pickens Reports For Mandatory Minicamp

The Cowboys will have their star wide receiver on the field this week for mandatory minicamp. ESPN reports that George Pickens reported to the team’s facility and took his physical Monday at The Star. Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer said all along that he expected Pickens to be in attendance for the team’s minicamp. If he had chosen to stay away this week, Pickens would have faced fines totaling more than 90-thousand-dollars that could not be rescinded by the team. The 25-year-old signed the 27.3-million-dollar franchise tag in late March. That move came shortly after executive vice president Stephen Jones said that Dallas would not negotiate a long-term deal with Pickens.