AV’s H -Town Headlines

Texas reports most U.S. screwworm cases, raising concerns for livestock and pets.

A Texas woman failed to report her husband's abuse of a child, leading to charges.

Flood warning systems are being developed in the Texas Hill Country after a deadly flood.

Source: Getty / General

Texas Accounts For Most Confirmed Screwworm Cases In U.S.

(Austin, TX) — Texas is reporting eleven of the 12 confirmed New World screwworm cases identified in the U.S. The remaining case has been confirmed in neighboring New Mexico. The parasitic pest targets warm-blooded animals, including livestock, wildlife, and pets, raising concerns for ranchers and the agricultural industry. New World screwworm was eliminated from the U.S. decades ago but has spread northward through Mexico and Central America in recent years. Governor Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster as state and federal officials work to contain the outbreak. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is using sterile flies in an effort to slow the spread.

Texas Woman Charged In Horse Whip Child Abuse Case

(Alamo, TX) — A Texas woman is facing charges after authorities say she failed to report her husband’s alleged use of a horse whip on a child. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Maria Munoz Coria was arrested on a charge of failure to report a felony involving serious bodily injury. Investigators allege Coria was present when her husband used a horse whip to strike her child last month. Officials say Coria admitted she was aware her husband, 47-year-old Romeo Maldonado, had been physically abusing the child. The case came to light after the child’s school reported suspected abuse. Authorities later arrested Maldonado on a felony charge of injury to a child.

Update On Flood Recovery

(Kerrville, TX) — Work continues on a new flood warning system in the Texas Hill Country, nearly one year after a deadly flood.

Kerr County Disaster Consultant William Whitson says that’s part of a larger system of water gauges along the Guadalupe. One of the biggest questions going forward, he says, is developing protocols for what conditions will trigger an alert and who has the authority to activate warning sirens.

Federal Forecasters Tracking Potential Tropical Storm

(Houston, TX) — The National Hurricane Center has issued tropical storm watches for parts of the coast of Texas and Louisiana. The disturbance is expected to form later today or tomorrow in the Gulf, making it the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. The latest spaghetti models show it tracking the Texas coastline and moving inland near the border with Louisiana. And, with that, comes the threat of flooding in an area that stretches from the coast through Alabama and into Central Mississippi.

Flash Flood vs. Flood Warning: How it’s defined and what you need to know

Flooding and flash flooding can occur rapidly due to intense rainfall in rivers, creeks, and urban areas. An announcement is made when conditions are favorable for flash flooding, while a warning is issued when it is imminent or occurring. Flooding can also result from overflowing bodies of water or water accumulation in non-submerged areas. Announcements and warnings are issued for flooding as well.

Galveston Braces For Possible Visit From Tropical Storm Arthur

(Galveston, TX) — A Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service on Monday will be in effect in Galveston County through Thursday morning. Officials are urging Galveston residents to prepare for heavy rain, wind gusts, and possible flooding as Potential Tropical Cyclone One makes its way along the Gulf Coast this week. As of Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Center was expecting the system to develop into Tropical Storm Arthur by early this morning. The most severe weather is expected between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today.

Suspended FB County Judge KP George Sentenced For Money Laundering

(Richmond, TX) — Suspended Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George is sentenced to 180 days in jail for money laundering involving campaign funds. A jury found George guilty in March, and he was sentenced on Tuesday. Prosecutors say George lied about how much remained in his campaign fund after the 2018 election and spent more than 45 thousand dollars on personal expenses, such as a down payment on a house. George was suspended from office in April, and Daniel Wong was appointed as acting Fort Bend County Judge.

Baytown Postal Supervisor Arrested For Stealing, Reselling $3600 Sports Card

(Baytown, TX) — A Baytown post office supervisor is accused of stealing a rare basketball card from the mail and trying to sell it on eBay. Rodolfo Silvas paid more than 36-hundred dollars for a signed Cooper Flagg rookie card on eBay in April, but it was stolen from its package at the Baytown Post Office in May. Early this month, Silvas found the card for sale on eBay, and he reported it to postal authorities. An undercover investigator arranged to buy the card for 700 dollars in a Baytown parking lot on June 5th. Police arrested Kristy Smillie, a Baytown Post Office supervisor, and recovered the card when she showed up with it.

German World Cup Fan Freddy Travels USA, Arrives In Houston

(Houston, TX) — A German soccer fan known only as Freddy is in Houston as part of his FIFA World Cup road trip across much of the United States. Freddy’s X account has more than 600-thousand followers tracking his American adventure. When he reached Louisiana, there was a “Welcome Freddy” sign at the state line. Freddy arrived in Houston on Saturday, in time to see Germany crush Curacao 7-1 in Sunday’s match. Freddy is sticking around in Houston for tonight’s match between Portugal and Congo.

Bubble Around Stadiums For Safety

(Houston, TX) — A drone pilot has been arrested for trying to fly over a World Cup pre-match party in Houston. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the operator ignored both FAA regulations and the Temporary Flight Restrictions around NRG Stadium. Federal charges are being pressed, they say. The agency released pictures of troopers confronting the pilot, who was wearing the jersey of Portugal’s national team.

Astros Defeat Tigers

(Houston, TX) — The Astros avoided a third straight loss. Houston beat the Detroit Tigers 4-2 at Daikin Park. Raynel Delgado was 2-for-4 with one run scored and two RBIs to lead the way at the plate. Bryan King earned his second win in relief and Josh Hader notched his third save as the Astros improved to 34-and-41. They host the Tigers again this afternoon.