AV’s H -Town Headlines

TX unveils website to monitor spread of New World Screwworm, urges public vigilance

Federal agents seize $6M in counterfeit FIFA World Cup merchandise at TX ports

Shelter-in-place lifted after oil refinery fire in TX, no injuries reported

TX Launches New World Screwworm Tracker Site

(Tyler, TX) — The State of Texas has launched an “enhanced website” to inform Texans on the New World Screwworm. The site launched on Friday under the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s Disaster Portal. The website features tools, maps and resources including how to spot a New World Screwworm, background information on New World Screwworm, sample collection procedures and an interactive infested zone and surveillance zone map. The governor’s office is urging Texans to be vigilant by inspecting livestock and pets for wounds and reporting suspected cases, including wildlife immediately.

Federal Agents Seize Over $6M In Fake World Cup Merchandise

(Houston, TX) — Federal agents seized over six million dollars in counterfeit FIFA World Cup merchandise at two Texas seaports. Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday that merchandise was seized at the seaports in Houston and Galveston. CBP said officers took over 23-thousand items adding up to six million dollars. Those items included 12-thousand Adidas soccer jerseys, 45-hundred Adidas FIFA soccer balls, 44-hundred pairs of athletic shoes and 69 FIFA packages with over 22-hundred counterfeit Apple watches and ear buds with the FIFA trademark logo. CBP said most shipments originated from China.

Shelter-In-Place Lifted, No Injuries Reported After Oil Refinery Fire In Texas City

(Texas City, TX) — A shelter-in-place order is lifted and no injuries are reported after a fire on Sunday morning at an oil refinery in Texas City. The order was in effect from Bay Street to State Highway 146 after a small fire was reported at the Marathon Petroleum refinery, and a south wind blew smoke across the city. City officials continued to monitor air quality as a precautionary measure.

Deputies Wounded, Suspect Arrested In Shootout At Humble Apartments

(Humble, TX) — Two Harris County deputies are recovering and a suspect is in custody following a shootout Friday night at an apartment complex in Humble [[ silent H ]]. Precinct 4 Constable’s deputies responded around 10 p.m. to reports of a man firing a shotgun at the complex on Woodland Hills Drive. The suspect wounded two deputies with shotgun pellets and then closed himself into an apartment. The SWAT team flushed him out with CS gas. Both deputies were treated and released, and the suspect was treated for a K-9 bite. He’s charged with aggravated assault on a police officer. His name hasn’t been released.

Tesla Smashes Into Katy Home, Kills Elderly Woman

(Katy, TX) — Officials are identifying an elderly woman who was killed on Friday night when a Tesla plowed into her family’s home in Katy. Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators say 76-year-old Martha Avila was in the front room of the house on Blooming Park Lane when the car hit it. She was flown to a hospital, where she died. The driver, Michael Butler, told deputies the Tesla Model 3 was in an automated driving mode when it crashed. Butler was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. So far, he isn’t facing charges.

TX Supreme Court Rejects Effort To Block Beach Closures For SpaceX Launches

(Austin, TX) — The Texas Supreme Court is rejecting an effort to block beach closures during SpaceX rocket launches. The high court ruled unanimously on Friday that environmental groups don’t have the right to sue to keep public access open to a beach that’s been closed for a launch. In 2021, an environmental group called Save RGV sued the General Land Office and Cameron County over the closure of Boca Chica Beach and its only access via State Highway 4 during SpaceX launches. A trial judge had previously dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, and the state Supreme Court upheld that decision.