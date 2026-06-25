Kandi Crush Battle: Chic vs Heatwave Was a Whole Disco Experience

Every once in a while Kandi Crush turns into a history lesson and a dance party at the exact same time and this battle right here did exactly that. Chic versus Heatwave felt like stepping into a time machine and realizing just how much of today’s music still pulls inspiration from what these groups created decades ago. If you love bass lines, live instrumentation, infectious hooks and records that instantly make your shoulders move, this battle was made for you.

Chic came into the battle with confidence and honestly they had every reason to. Starting with “Le Freak,” one of the most recognizable records ever made, Chic immediately reminded everybody why their sound became foundational to disco and dance music. Then they followed up with “Chic Cheer” and later closed with “Good Times,” which honestly might be one of the most influential songs in music history. That groove alone has been sampled, recreated and referenced more times than we can count. Chic always had this cool factor where the music sounded polished but never lost the feeling.

Then Heatwave entered the conversation and said hold on now. “Groove Line” came through smooth and funky and immediately reminded listeners that Heatwave specialized in making records that felt good. “Ain’t No Half Steppin’” kept that momentum going and then “Boogie Nights” closed things out in a way that only Heatwave could. There is something about “Boogie Nights” that feels like glitter, roller skates and summer evenings all wrapped into one record.

What made this battle difficult was that Chic feels more polished and iconic while Heatwave feels warmer and more carefree. One group gives sophisticated cool. The other gives pure joy.

If I had to pick a winner? Whew. By the smallest margin, I’m giving this one to Chic. “Good Times” is simply too powerful of a closer. But Heatwave absolutely made this one competitive and proved once again that disco never really died—it just evolved.