AV Health Moment. You Choose What’s Best

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Long Term Study Shows Strength Training Decreases Chances Of Death

Long term research shows strength training increases the chances of living longer. The study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine combined other studies that followed around 150-thousand people for up to 30 years. Researchers concluded that those who did 90 to 120 minutes of strength training exercises a week had a 13 percent lower risk of dying compared to those who did none. That includes a 19 percent lower chance of dying from cardiovascular disease and a 27 percent lower risk of dying from neurological conditions. The study also suggests people who combined strength training and aerobic exercises had an even lower risk of dying.

Research Suggests More Than Minimal Amount Of Protein And Exercise

New research suggests people who exercise and take in more protein than the minimal amount recommended have a higher chance for better long term health. The University of Cambridge published findings in the Frontiers in Nutrition arguing current recommendations are geared to preventing deficiency but not helping people achieve the best possible long-term quality of life. Author of the study Doctor Chris Macdonald says high-intensity exercise and high-protein diets are less about having a beach body and more about being able to lift up, play with, and even remember, your grandchildren thanks to a strong and resilient body and mind.

Old Town Donuts Named Best In America Again

A Missouri donut shop has been named the best in the country for the second year in a row. Old Town Donuts in Florissant has once again won the nationwide “Best Donuts in America” bracket-style competition. Old Town Donuts first opened in 1968.