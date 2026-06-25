H-Town Headlines

Texas summer camp files for bankruptcy due to over $10M in debt

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to build new $300M facility by 2029

Airbnb activates anti-party tech in Houston for July 4th, World Cup

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Owners File For Bankruptcy Due To Debt

The Texas Hill Country summer camp at the center of last year’s deadly flooding has filed for bankruptcy. Court papers show that Camp Mystic has debts exceeding ten million dollars, with assets totaling less than half-a-million. The owners of the all-girls Christian retreat previously announced that they would not be open this summer while lawsuits and investigations play out.

Houston Rodeo Plans To Build New $300M Facility

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is planning to build a new 300-million-dollar facility. The new complex will be built on 100 acres of rodeo-owned land near State Highway 288, three miles from Reliant Park. The project will feature a one-million-square-foot climate-controlled livestock and horse facility, a 100-thousand-square-foot covered arena, and a central building. Officials say the facility will be funded by the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, with no public money involved. It’s expected to be open by 2029.

Daniel Wong Reportedly Out As Interim Fort Bend County Judge

Fort Bend County officials say Daniel Wong is no longer serving as the interim county judge. County Commissioner Grady Prestage announced on Wednesday that the county attorney had stated that Wong’s appointment to the position expired with the dismissal of the civil lawsuit that led to his appointment. Former Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George was suspended from office following his conviction for money laundering. Prestage says he will preside over today’s meeting of the Commissioners Court.

Airbnb Activates Anti-Party Tech In Houston Ahead Of July 4th, World Cup

For the fifth straight year, Airbnb is activating its anti-party technology to keep July Fourth celebrations from getting too rowdy. This year’s Houston concerns also include thousands of World Cup visitors. In Houston, about 580 people were prevented last year from booking an entire-home rental as part of Airbnb’s ongoing ban on disruptive parties. The technology keys on the type of property being booked, the length of the stay, how close the guest lives to the listing, and whether the reservation is made at the last minute.

Popular Houston Bike Trail To Close Daily This Summer

A popular Houston hike-and-bike trail between the Heights and downtown will be closed for months this summer. The Harris County Flood Control District says the White Oak Bayou Greenway near North Shepherd is closed to cyclists and hikers because of construction related to flood control maintenance. The Flood District says the trail will be closed daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for about 90 days.

Astros Silence Blue Jays To Claim Series

The Astros silenced the Blue Jays 3-1 in a pitcher’s duel to claim their three-game series from Toronto. Mike Burrows gave up just one run on two hits over six innings. Houston has won three of its last four games. Trey Yesavage also surrendered just one run on two hits over five-plus innings for Toronto, which has dropped back-to-back games.