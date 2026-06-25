Exclusive: Malcolm D. Lee Talks Strung, Career and Filmmaking Advice

Lee's first thriller project, Strung, immediately captivated him with its compelling script.

Lee encourages filmmakers to create their own opportunities rather than waiting for Hollywood.

Strung, starring Chloe Bailey, promises to be a thrilling ride that will keep audiences guessing.

Source: J. Countess / Getty

Legendary filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee is stepping into unfamiliar territory with his latest project.

During an exclusive interview with WZAK’s Kenya Brown from The Sam Sylk Show, the acclaimed director discussed his new Peacock psychological thriller Strung, reflected on his decades-long career and shared advice for aspiring filmmakers looking to break into Hollywood.

You can view the entire interview below.

Best known for directing The Best Man, Girls Trip, Night School and Space Jam: A New Legacy, Lee said every project begins with finding a story that genuinely excites him.

Malcolm D. Lee Explains Why Strung Was Different

While Lee has built his career directing hit comedies and dramas, Strung marks his first psychological thriller.

He said the screenplay immediately stood out after arriving from Blumhouse.

“I just could not put the script down,” Lee said. “That’s a good telltale sign when I can see the movie and I’m talking back to it.”

Lee described thrillers as one of his favorite genres, making Strung the perfect opportunity to challenge himself creatively.

Malcolm D. Lee’s Advice For Future Filmmakers

Lee also offered encouragement to young filmmakers hoping to follow a similar path.

Rather than waiting for Hollywood to open doors, he urged creators to build their own opportunities.

“Don’t come to the business. Make the business come to you,” Lee said.

He pointed to today’s technology as a game changer, noting that many aspiring directors already own everything they need to begin telling stories.

According to Lee, creating original work, developing a unique voice and building an audience are more valuable than waiting for permission from the industry.

What To Expect From Strung

Premiering June 26 on Peacock, Strung stars Chloe Bailey as Layla, an aspiring musician who accepts a tutoring job with a wealthy family.

What appears to be a dream opportunity quickly takes a dark turn as unsettling secrets begin to surface inside the family’s lavish home.

The film also stars Lynn Whitfield, Anna Diop, Lucien Laviscount, Coco Jones and newcomer Romy Woods.

Lee called the movie a “thrill ride” that will keep audiences guessing until the very end.

“I think people are going to watch it again to see what they missed,” he said. “They’re going to be trying to guess the entire time.”

Brown wrapped up the conversation with one final request, jokingly asking Lee to cast her as “dead body number three” in a future thriller.

Without missing a beat, Lee laughed and replied, “Dead bodies don’t act.”

Strung premieres June 26 exclusively on Peacock.

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Exclusive: Malcolm D. Lee Talks Strung, Career and Filmmaking Advice was originally published on wzakcleveland.com