AV’s R And B Minute On Clive Davis, Lionel And B.E.T Awards

BET Awards feature Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar as top nominees

Clive Davis' funeral to be attended by music legends like Springsteen

Lionel Richie taken to hospital after feeling dizzy on stage

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

BET Awards Set For Sunday With Druski As Host

The BET Awards are tonight, hosted by comedian Druski. Cardi B goes into the event with the most nominations, six in all. Right behind her with five nominations each are fellow rappers Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist. The show airs live on Sunday evening from the Peacock Theater in L.A.

Many Singers Expected To Participate In Clive Davis Funeral

Funeral services are set for late music mogul Clive Davis. Artists from his long career who are expected to participate include Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys, Dionne Warwick, Barry Manilow, Kenny G and Jennifer Hudson. Davis passed away on Monday at the age of 94. His funeral is slated for this coming Monday in New York City.

Report: Lionel Richie Taken To Hospital After Feeling Dizzy On Stage

Lionel Richie is reported to have been taken to the hospital last night after feeling dizzy on stage. TMZ says paramedics met Richie backstage at his concert in St. Paul, Minnesota and took him to a hospital by ambulance as a precaution. It happened while Richie performed “Dancing on the Ceiling” about an hour into his performance. He then sat down to play “Three Times a Lady” before taking an unplanned intermission. The concert was the opening night of the 77-year-old’s tour.

New Jay-Z Docuseries To Premiere On HBO Max

HBO Max is debuting a new documentary series surrounding rapper Jay-Z. The eight-part series, titled “Jay-Z in 8,” will feature Rick Rubin interviewing the performer about his music, lyrics, life experiences and creative process. Rubin previously produced Jay-Z’s song “99 Problems” for his 2003 project “The Black Album.” A release date for the series has not been given, but is slated to release this fall.

Big Tigger Hit With Protective Order, Can No Longer Go Near Wife And Kids

Big Tigger is being hit with a protective order following abuse allegations from his wife, Alicia Brown. In a post on social media, she showed head injuries that required stitches and claimed the DJ had given her these injuries. Big Tigger was arrested over the weekend for battery and child cruelty charges, but was bonded out on Wednesday. According to TMZ, he can’t speak to his children or have any contact with them, and music stay 200 years away from Brown and the children. Big Tigger has denied Brown’s allegations. A hearing will be held on July 13th to determine the future of the protective order.