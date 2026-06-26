AV H -Town Sports Minute: Astros, Team USA And More.

Astros defeat Tigers 2-1 in series opener

Team USA suffers first World Cup loss to Turkey

Celtics exploring trade options for Jaylen Brown

Source: Radio One / Artistik Rebel

Astros Top Tigers In Series Opener

The Astros opened their series against the Tigers with a two to one victory in Detroit. Tatsuya Imai earned the win after striking out 10 batters over six scoreless frames. Taylor Trammell left the yard for the second time this season after going deep with a solo blast. Houston has won three straight, while Detroit has now dropped three in a row. The four-game series continues this evening. First pitch at Comerica Park is at 5:40 p.m.

Team USA Falls To Turkey In Group Stage Finale

The United States suffered its first loss in the World Cup. The Stars and Stripes fell to Turkey 3-2 in the final match of the group stage from Inglewood. Auston Trusty and Sebastian Berhalter netted goals. The team surrendered a goal on the very last shot of the game as America still finished atop Group D at 2-0-and-1. Team USA will face Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

World Cup Recap

The final round of group stage games at the World Cup continued with 12 teams in action on Thursday. Ivory Coast started the day with a win over Curacao in Philadelphia while Ecuador upset Germany in East Rutherford. Elsewhere, Japan and Sweden played to a draw in Arlington and the Netherlands topped Tunisia in Kansas City. The night was capped off with Australia playing Paraguay to a draw in Santa Clara. Friday features more matchups including France against Norway in Foxboro, Iraq and Senegal in Toronto, Cape Verde battles Saudi Arabia in Houston, Spain meets Uruguay in Guadalajara, Iran takes on Egypt in Seattle, and Belgium faces New Zealand in Vancouver.

Report: Celtics Shopping Jaylen Brown

The Celtics are still looking to move on from one of their stars. According to ESPN, Boston remains actively engaged in trade talks regarding Jaylen Brown. Multiple teams have interest in acquiring the All-Star. The C’s are listening to offers after making an effort to acquire former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo [[ YAHN-iss ah-dedo-KOON-bo ]] in exchange for Brown. President of basketball operations Brad Stevens said Tuesday that Brown remains “valued” by the organization.

Charlotte Hornets Trade LaMelo Ball To Minnesota Timberwolves

The Charlotte Hornets are trading guards LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Multiple reports say Minnesota is sending back center Naz Reid and a package of draft picks, including an unprotected 2033 first-round pick in return. Ball, the former third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2021 and an NBA All-Star in 2022. The 24-year-old helped lead the Hornets to their first winning record since the 2021-2022 season, and Charlotte finished one game away from advancing past the play-in tournament and into the NBA playoffs.

WNBA Suspends Mercury Forward Alyssa Thomas

The WNBA is punishing one of its veteran players. The league announced Thursday that Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas has received a flagrant foul two penalty and a one-game suspension for “recklessly making contact with her fist to the throat area” of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. Thomas committed the “non-basketball act” while scrambling for a loose ball with teammates Lexi Held and DeWanna Bonner. This is the first suspension of her 13-year career.

Report: Pistons Trade Stewart To Grizzlies

The Pistons are moving on from a member of their front court. According to ESPN, Detroit is trading backup big man Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies for three future second round picks. Stewart finished seventh in the Sixth Man of the Year voting after averaging 10 points and five rebounds off the bench. The 25-year-old has two years and 30-million-dollars remaining on his contract, which also has a team option for 2027-28.