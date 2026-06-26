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Your Guide to the Remaining FIFA World Cup Matches in Houston

The FIFA World Cup excitement isn’t over yet! Houston still has three matches left to host at NRG Stadium, including two knockout-round games. Here’s what’s left

Published on June 26, 2026
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The FIFA World Cup excitement isn’t over yet! Houston still has three matches left to host at NRG Stadium, including two knockout-round games. Here’s what’s left:

Friday, June 26 – 7:00 p.m.
🇨🇻 Cape Verde vs. 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia (Group H)

Monday, June 29 – 12:00 p.m.
🇧🇷 Brazil vs. 🇯🇵 Japan (Round of 32)

Saturday, July 4 – 12:00 p.m.
Round of 16 Match (Teams to be determined)

Houston is one of the tournament’s premier host cities, welcoming seven FIFA World Cup matches in total. With the knockout stage arriving, the energy is only going to get bigger.

Which match are you planning to attend?

Your Guide to the Remaining FIFA World Cup Matches in Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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