Gorgeous Girls: Who Looked More Bangin' At The 2026 BET Awards?
Gorgeous Girls: Who Looked More Bangin' At The 2026 BET Awards?
Source: Gilbert Flores, Emma McIntyre
Your fave celebs are serving couture and confidence at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater for the 2026 BET Awards. Dubbed “Culture’s Biggest Night,” stunning style standouts in reality TV, music, and fashion are turning heads before the evening’s performances, tributes, and acceptance speeches,
As previously reported, this year’s ceremony is hosted by Druski and will celebrate Black excellence across music, film, television, and sports while honoring two generations of trailblazing talent. Lauryn Hill is set to receive the Living Legend Icon Award, recognizing her enduring impact on hip-hop, soul, and R&B nearly three decades after The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, while Teyana Taylor will be honored as the 2026 Icon of the Year following her recent run as one of entertainment’s most dynamic multihyphenates across music, film, fashion, and directing.
Before the festivities began, Coco Jones was seen on the scene radiating in a fiery red gown…
while Love Island USA breakout baddie Olandria brought her Bama Barbie essence to the carpet in a striking yellow look.
Fresh off welcoming her first child earlier this year, “Big Mama” was seen on the scene.
Latto turned heads in a figure-flattering ensemble that showcased her bangin’ post-baby baaawdy.
Teyana Taylor looked so stunning in a crimson couture look.
Similarly, Lizzo showcased her shape in a curve-caressing nude-colored dress.
Eva Marcille also made a memorable entrance in a vibrant lime green ensemble, debuting a chic, cropped hairstyle after recently cutting off her signature locs.
Whose 2026 BET Awards red carpet look is your fave???
The iconic Janet Jackson walked the carpet at the 2026 BET Awards.
Our favorite Shea Butter Baby, Ari Lennox, was seen on the scene at the 2026 BET Awards.
Nia Long also turned heads while looking beautifully bronzed.
Chloe Bailey served Marilyn Monroe-style beauty with this blonde look for the awards.
As for Porsha Williams, she served goddess vibes in green alongside her boo, Patrice “Sway McKinney.”
As for Doechii, she delivered in this baaaawdy baring cut-out dress.
Gorgeous Girls: Who Looked More Bangin' At The 2026 BET Awards? was originally published on bossip.com