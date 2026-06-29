AV’s H -Town Headlines

Devastating earthquakes in Venezuela leave over 1,400 dead and thousands missing, sparking global rescue efforts and aid.

US and Iran agree to stand down in the Strait of Hormuz, easing global economic tensions and gas prices.

Texas becomes first state to require public school students to read passages from the Bible, starting as early as elementary school.

Source: General / Radio One

Death Toll Tops 1,400 After Earthquakes Hit Venezuela

Rescue efforts continue in Venezuela as officials fear the death toll will continue to rise from Wednesday’s massive earthquakes. More than 14-hundred people are confirmed dead and nearly 69-thousand others remain missing. Search and rescue teams from the U.S. and around the world are working to find victims in the collapsed buildings. The State Department says the U.S. is sending a 150-million-dollar aid package to Venezuela with more financial help likely to follow.

US, Iran, Agree To Stand Down For Now

The U.S. and Iran have agreed to stand down temporarily and allow ships to move freely through the Strait of Hormuz. The four-month war has disrupted the global economy, driven up U.S. gas prices, and strained Washington’s ties with Israel and key European allies. On Friday, Iran asserted control over the strait, warning that safe passage would only be guaranteed for vessels coordinating with its government. The escalation followed President Trump’s accusation that Iran struck a commercial ship near Oman with a one-way attack drone, prompting U.S. Central Command to launch additional retaliatory strikes.

Texas Becomes First State To Require Bible Readings In Public Schools.

Texas is now the first state to require public schoolchildren to read passages from the Bible. The Texas State Board of Education on Friday approved a required reading list that includes Bible stories. The new list starts as early as elementary school, which includes a picture-book of David and Goliath. Older children will read passages about Adam and Eve, amongst others. The required readings go into effect in 2030.

Dwayne Wade’s Son Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence

NBA star Dwayne Wade’s son, Zaire Wade has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. Several reports say the 24-year-old was taken into custody in Los Angeles last Sunday following an alleged physical altercation with an unidentified woman. The police report states that local police arrived at a home after receiving a report that a woman was screaming. Following an initial investigation, Zaire was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, criminal threats and false imprisonment. Zaire is a former member of the Cape Town Tigers of the Basketball Africa League.

Montgomery County Deputy Hit, Killed While Directing Traffic On I-45 North

(The Woodlands, TX) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the death of one of its deputies who was directing traffic at a crash scene on I-45. Deputies responded around 2:40 a.m. to a reported accident on the freeway near the Woodlands Parkway exit. Deputy Erika Serrato was directing traffic when a commercial truck hit her and two patrol vehicles. Serrato died at a local hospital. A driver involved in the initial crash was arrested for DWI. The truck driver was hospitalized in unknown condition.

Searchers Recover Body During Search For Teenager Missing In Galveston Bay

Officials are working to identify a body that was recovered on Sunday during the search for a 17-year-old who went missing in Galveston Bay. Texas City Emergency Management says Nathan Lowery and his 16-year-old brother took a small inflatable raft into the water early Saturday morning. The raft deflated and the boys abandoned it. The Coast Guard rescued the younger brother, but couldn’t find Lowery. Texas EquuSearch says the body was found on Sunday, about 36 hours after Lowery went missing.

Toddler Dies After Being Pulled From Swimming Pool In Huffman Area

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a toddler who was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. Deputies responded around 8:45 p.m. Sunday to the pool on Lago Trace Drive, in the Huffman area of northeast Harris County. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the toddler was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Investigators are trying to find out how the child ended up in the pool.