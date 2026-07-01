AV R&B Minute; MJ, Jay Z And More

Source: John Legend/Instagram / John Legend/Instagram

Michael Jackson Biopic Trounces Oppenheimer As Highest-Grossing Biopic In History

Michael Jackson’s biopic has become the highest-grossing biopic ever, surpassing Oppenheimer with worldwide ticket sales of $977.4 million. Despite criticism for its sanitized portrayal of Jackson, the film starring Jaafar Jackson opened to a record $217 million global debut and $97 million in domestic sales. The debate over how Hollywood portrays controversial figures intensified as the film avoided addressing the child-molestation allegations that plagued Jackson’s career. Despite negative reviews, the movie’s success highlights the enduring popularity of Jackson’s global fan base and the willingness of audiences to overlook controversies for the sake of nostalgia.

John Legend plays Rockwell in September

American singer John Legend will be performing in the Philippines in September at the Proscenium Theater in Rockwell Center Makati. The show is scheduled for September 3 and 4, with tickets going on sale starting July 5. Legend, known for his soulful vocals and chart-topping ballads, is set to deliver an unforgettable evening of songs and stories in an intimate setting. The EGOT winner, recognized for his Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards, is expected to showcase hits like “Ordinary People” and “All of Me” during the concert.

Jay-Z drops limited-edition Yankees collection ahead of shows at Yankee Stadium

Jay-Z has launched a limited-edition New York Yankees collection ahead of his Yankee Stadium anniversary shows, celebrating his albums The Blueprint and Reasonable Doubt. The collection features album-themed gear that combines the iconic Bronx Bombers with Jay-Z’s music. The premium-priced collection includes jackets and other items, with some pieces already marked as ‘almost gone.’ The rapper also announced additional shows in LA and Paris as part of the anniversary celebration.