Kandi Crush Battle: Jon B vs. Donell Jones

Now this right here is the kind of Kandi Crush Battle that makes R&B lovers stop whatever they’re doing and think! Jon B and Donell Jones have both given us timeless records that still sound just as good today as they did when they first hit the airwaves. Neither artist needed flashy gimmicks or over-the-top performances. They let the music speak for itself, and that’s exactly why we’re still talking about them decades later. This battle isn’t about who sold the most records—it’s about which songs have lived in your heart, your playlists and your memories.

Jon B came into the battle swinging with “Don’t Talk,” a smooth groove that instantly reminds you why his voice became one of the defining sounds of ‘90s R&B. Donell Jones answered with “U Know What’s Up,” one of those records that refuses to age. The beat still knocks, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes still steals her verse, and the chemistry between them remains undeniable. Then Jon B returned with “Someone to Love,” his unforgettable duet with Babyface that showcased just how effortlessly he could blend romance and soul. Donell countered with “Love Like This,” another reminder that his catalog runs much deeper than just one or two hits.

The final round may be where this battle is won or lost. Jon B’s “They Don’t Know,” featuring Faith Evans, is one of the smoothest slow jams of its era. It’s the type of song that immediately takes you back to late-night radio, candlelight dinners and singing every word without missing a beat. But Donell Jones closes with “Where I Wanna Be,” and let’s be honest—that song became the soundtrack for heartbreak, relationships and real-life conversations. It remains one of the greatest R&B records of its generation and still gets a huge reaction every time it plays.

That’s what makes Kandi Crush so much fun. There isn’t a wrong answer. Some listeners are Team Jon B because of his silky vocals and undeniable chemistry with collaborators like Babyface and Faith Evans. Others are rolling with Donell Jones because his music captured vulnerability and grown-man R&B at its finest.