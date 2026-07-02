Kandi Crush Battle: Kenny Lattimore vs. Joe

Both artists have built decades-long careers on smooth, heartfelt R&B that transcends trends.

The battle features beloved songs like 'Never Too Busy' and 'All the Things (Your Man Won't Do)'.

Though both deserve acclaim, the author gives Joe a slight edge for his widespread radio and playlist popularity.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Today’s Kandi Crush Battle is for the grown folks! We’re celebrating Joe’s birthday (July 4th) by putting him up against another one of R&B’s smoothest voices, Kenny Lattimore. These two gentlemen have spent decades making the soundtrack for date nights, weddings, anniversaries and quiet evenings at home. Neither artist ever had to chase trends because their music was built on timeless vocals, heartfelt lyrics and melodies that still sound just as good today as they did when they first hit the radio. If you’re an R&B fan, you already know this matchup isn’t easy because both artists represent everything we love about grown-and-sexy music.

Kenny Lattimore gets things started with “Weekend,” a song that instantly puts you in a good mood and reminds you why his voice has remained one of the most underrated in the genre. Joe answers with “Don’t Wanna Be a Player,” one of the defining records of late-’90s R&B. That song became an anthem and helped establish Joe as one of the premier male vocalists of his generation. Kenny comes back with “Never Too Busy,” proving once again that nobody delivers romance quite like he does. Joe fires back with “Priceless,” a beautiful reminder that even years into his career, his vocals have never lost their warmth or emotion. Every round feels like two heavyweight champions exchanging punches without ever losing their composure.

The final songs may be the toughest choices of all. Kenny Lattimore’s “For You” is one of the greatest wedding songs ever recorded. It’s timeless, elegant and continues to be played as couples celebrate one of the biggest days of their lives. Then Joe closes the battle with “All the Things (Your Man Won’t Do),” and if you know R&B, you know exactly what kind of reaction that song gets every single time. It’s one of those records that immediately has the crowd singing every word, proving why Joe’s catalog has remained relevant for nearly three decades. From his smooth delivery to his unforgettable songwriting, Joe built a career that’s impossible to overlook.

This is one of those Kandi Crush Battles where there really isn’t a wrong answer. Kenny Lattimore represents class, sophistication and timeless love songs, while Joe brought a little more swagger without ever sacrificing vocal excellence. Personally, I love both artists, but since we’re celebrating Joe’s birthday today, I’m giving him a slight edge. His catalog has become a staple of R&B radio, family cookouts and slow jam playlists everywhere. Still, Kenny Lattimore deserves every bit of love for continuing to make music that stands the test of time. Now it’s your turn to settle this one. Are you riding with Kenny Lattimore, or is Joe taking home today’s Kandi Crush crown? Let the debate begin!