2026 BET Awards Red Carpet: Nia Long, Janet Jackson, Lotto, Doechii, & More Bring Bawdy, Face, And Fashion To Culture’s Biggest Night

Source: Getty Culture’s Biggest Night has officially begun, and the 2026 BET Awards red carpet is already on fire. Our favorite Black celebrities are stepping out in luxurious looks, rich jewel tones, bombshell beauty moments, and fashion that deserves a second look. Hosted by Druski for the first time, this year’s show celebrates the best in music, film, television and sports. Cardi B leads the nominees with six nominations and is also set to perform. Lauryn Hill will also receive the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award and Teyana Taylor will accept the first Icon of the Year Award. But since the ceremony is just getting started let’s get into the looks. RELATED CONTENT: IS GOD IS RED CARPET 2026 BET Awards: Eva Marcille Brings Back Her Blonde Pixie Era BET star and America’s Next Top Model legend Eva Marcille was one of the first celebrities to arrive. And our good Sis wasted no time shutting down the carpet. The model, entrepreneur and influencer debuted a brand-new blonde pixie cut that instantly reminded us of her iconic America’s Next Top Model days. The warm honey-blonde shade perfectly complemented her glowing melanin, making the fresh cut one of our favorite beauty moments of the night. Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Eva paired the hairstyle with a green mini dress featuring an exaggerated collar and dramatic sash detail. Her hair is giving. Eva’s beauty is giving. And her style is unmatched. 10 out of 10 plus 10, Eva.

2026 BET Awards: Muni Long Returns To The Red Carpet Muni Long also made an early entrance, turning heads in the process. Fresh off sharing her personal journey following a double lung transplant during a recent appearance on Good Morning America, the Grammy-winning singer returned to the spotlight looking radiant. Source: Christopher Polk / Getty She wore a light blue, turquoise-toned sequined gown that shimmered with every step. Her beauty look was equally memorable. She styled her hair in a romantic updo featuring a dramatic side bang and a classic French roll in the back, giving the entire look timeless glamour.

2026 BET Awards: Lizzo Delivers Lioneness Hair Lizzo also arrived ready to make a statement. Fresh off the release of her latest album, the “Sexy Ladies” singer served sultry glamour in a sheer brown gown featuring gathered ruching and subtle sparkle throughout. She paired the dramatic dress with voluminous honey-blonde beach waves that framed her face beautifully and elevated her glamorous makeup. Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty 2026 BET Awards Red Carpet Rundown: Chloe Bailey, Nia Long, Olandria Carthen And More These are just a few of the stars who have already delivered standout fashion moments on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet. As Culture’s Biggest Night continues, we’re expecting plenty more unforgettable looks. Keep scrolling for our roundup of the best fashion from the evening.

Olandria Carthen Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Olandria Carthen in this yellow dress is the gift that keeps on giving. The plunging silhouette, thigh-high slit and gold floral hardware made a statement, while her long cascading waves, bronzed makeup and gold accessories brought the entire look together. Olandria just left Cannes – talk about a fashionable jetsetter. We see you, Sis!

Latto Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Latto arrived in a sheer black gown with corset-inspired detailing and a feathered neckline that delivered all the drama. Fresh off delivering her first child with 21 Savage, the rapper’s snapback is unreal. The new mom paired her look with a sleek topknot, soft glam makeup and sparkling diamond jewelry for a sultry red carpet moment.

Kehlani Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Kehlani turned heads in a rich burgundy gown featuring sculptural draping across the shoulders and waist. Her center-parted hair, smoky eye and exposed ink gave the elegant silhouette an unmistakably edgy finish.

Coco Jones Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Coco Jones brought vibrant color to the carpet in a fiery red two-piece gown with bold cutouts and a flowing skirt. Soft, glossy waves, glowing skin and statement earrings kept the look classic while letting the dress do the talking.

Tia Mowry Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Tia Mowry shimmered in a gold embellished mini dress that sparkled from every angle. Her soft blonde micro braid waves, neutral glam and strappy crystal heels made the look feel effortless and fun.

Kayla Nicole Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Kayla Nicole served goddess glamour in a white halter gown with dramatic cutouts and a thigh-high slit. A sleek bob, bronzed makeup and stacked gold bangles added just the right amount of polish.

Flo Milli Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Flo Milli leaned into high fashion in a black mini dress layered with dramatic tulle and finished with a sweeping train. Her shag-inspired hairstyle, bold statement necklace and soft pink glam gave the entire look a cool, editorial edge.

Estelle Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Estelle proved color is always a good idea in a geometric mini dress layered under an oversized white blazer. Yellow pumps, retro-inspired sunglasses and bold accessories made the playful look feel fresh and full of personality.

Doechii Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Doechii made one of the night’s boldest entrances in a hand-crocheted chocolate-brown gown with striking cutout details. Come through, BAWDY! Her textured updo, minimal jewelry and radiant makeup let the craftsmanship of the dress take center stage.

Chloe Bailey Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Chloe Bailey worked the carpet in an Old Hollywood-inspired black-and-silver gown covered in shimmering embellishments. Her platinum blonde bob (hair sorcery for the girls who know), dramatic eye makeup and diamond necklace made the glamorous look one to remember.

Janet Jackson Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Janet Jackson reminded us that personal style never goes out of fashion. The icon mixed tailored pants, a statement belt, stacked silver jewelry and a dramatic hat for a look that was equal parts cool, effortless and unmistakably Janet. The R&B icon is also paying homage to Tupac, her fellow musical genius and co-star in Poetic Justice.

Marsai Martin Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Marsai Martin served sleek sophistication in a fitted black gown featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and sheer layered skirt. Long, glossy hair, soft glam, and a statement cross necklace finished the timeless look. Marsai oozes grown and sexy vibes with this look – and we are here for it.

Jodie Turner-Smith Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith never misses, and this abstract printed gown was no exception. She paired the colorful silhouette with voluminous curls, opera gloves and her signature confidence for one of the night’s standout fashion moments.

Teyana Taylor Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Teyana Taylor delivered high drama in a sculptural burgundy gown with oversized architectural ruffles and a coordinating headpiece. A sleek hairstyle and rich glam makeup let the couture-inspired silhouette steal the show.

Mýa Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Mýa proved black never goes out of style in a sharply tailored gown with strong shoulders, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Her braided updo, radiant makeup and sheer tights gave the classic look a modern update.

Yung Miami Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Yung Miami embraced bold color in a flowing gown that paired a blush pink embellished bodice with a vibrant orange skirt. Sleek, waist-length hair and glossy neutral glam kept all eyes on the unexpected color combination.

Keke Palmer Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Keke Palmer sparkled in a one-shoulder crystal-covered gown that hugged every curve before opening into a dramatic thigh-high slit. Her long copper braids, soft glam makeup and black pumps made the glamorous look shine even brighter.