'Oh My God, B—ch, I'm Gagging!' Teyana Taylor Gets Emotional As Idol Janet Jackson Crowns Her BET's 'Icon Of The Year'

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Teyana Taylor was in tears as she accepted the ‘Icon Of The Year’ honor at the 2026 BET Awards from Janet Jackson. Teyana, a proud Janet fan, couldn’t believe her idol was presenting her with the achievement. Dressed in a backless cobalt blue dress, she ran to the stage to embrace Janet, who looked fab in a silky du-ray under her fedora and a t-shirt that said 2pac. “Oh my God. B*tch, I’m gagging,” Teyana said in disbelief.

During Janet’s introduction, she praised Teyana for being an innovator and trendsetter. And when Teyana got the opportunity she gave her the love right back. “Everybody who knows me know how I feel about you, the fact that you even took up the time to be here to celebrate with me, this is crazy. I love you so much. Like, you don’t even understand,” she said.

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