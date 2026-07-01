Happy Birthday, Missy Elliott! A True Musical Visionary

Source: This is Missy Elliot’s “WTF” music video. missy elliott,pharrell williams / Atlantic Records

When we celebrate Missy Elliott, we’re celebrating one of the most creative minds music has ever seen. Happy Birthday to a woman who didn’t just make hit records—she changed the entire sound and look of hip-hop and R&B. From the very beginning of her career, Missy proved she wasn’t interested in following trends. She wanted to create them. Alongside longtime collaborator Timbaland, she introduced futuristic production, unforgettable visuals and a level of originality that artists are still trying to match today. Whether she was writing, producing, rapping or directing music videos, Missy Elliott always found a way to stay one step ahead of everyone else.

Missy’s fingerprints are all over some of the greatest music of the last three decades. Before becoming a superstar herself, she helped shape the careers of artists like Aaliyah, Total, SWV, 702 and Ginuwine through her songwriting and production. Then she stepped into the spotlight with classics like “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” “Lose Control,” “Pass That Dutch” and so many more. Every era of her career brought something fresh, proving that creativity has no limits. Even today, younger artists continue to study her catalog because her influence remains everywhere—from production techniques to fashion, choreography and visual storytelling. Missy has also broken barriers as the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, achievements that recognize just how monumental her contributions have been.

Today we celebrate more than a birthday—we celebrate a legacy. Missy Elliott showed an entire generation that being different is a superpower and that originality never goes out of style. Her music continues to inspire artists around the world while reminding fans that confidence, imagination and authenticity can change the game forever. Happy Birthday to the incomparable Missy Elliott. Thank you for the timeless music, the unforgettable creativity and the lasting impact you’ve made on generations of music lovers. There’s truly only one Missy, and there always will be.