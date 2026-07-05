Listen Live
Close
Music

Happy Birthday, Joe! Celebrating One of R&B’s Smoothest Voices

Happy Birthday, Joe! Celebrating One of R&B’s Smoothest Voices

Published on July 5, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Two people, a woman and a man, standing together and embracing. The woman is wearing a jersey with the text "FIRST 48" and the man is wearing a white shirt and necklace.
Source: Kandi Eastman / Majic 102.1

When the conversation turns to the smoothest voices in R&B, Joe’s name always deserves to be mentioned. Today we’re celebrating the birthday of an artist who has spent more than three decades delivering timeless love songs that continue to soundtrack relationships around the world. Joe never relied on controversy or trends to stay relevant. Instead, he built his career on incredible vocals, heartfelt songwriting and consistency. From the moment he burst onto the scene in the 1990s, he established himself as one of the premier male voices in contemporary R&B, creating music that fans still cherish today. His ability to blend vulnerability, romance and soul has made him a favorite among generations of listeners.

Joe’s catalog is filled with unforgettable records that helped define an era of R&B. Songs like “All the Things (Your Man Won’t Do),” “I Wanna Know,” “Don’t Wanna Be a Player,” “Stutter,” “Good Girls” and “If I Was Your Man” continue to receive airplay because great music never expires. Whether he was singing about finding love, overcoming heartbreak or expressing devotion, Joe always delivered with sincerity and unmatched vocal control. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with many of music’s biggest stars while maintaining a signature sound that’s instantly recognizable. Even today, younger artists continue to point to Joe as an influence because of his vocal ability and commitment to true R&B craftsmanship.

As we celebrate Joe today, we’re celebrating longevity, talent and dedication to the music. His songs have become staples at weddings, family reunions, quiet evenings at home and every grown-and-sexy playlist imaginable. He has shown that timeless music doesn’t have an expiration date and that authentic artistry will always find an audience. Happy Birthday to Joe! Thank you for the incredible music, the unforgettable vocals and the countless memories you’ve given R&B fans throughout the years. Here’s to celebrating one of the genre’s true gentlemen and wishing him many more years of continued success.

More from Majic 102.1

One Mighty Radio logo with text "T.L. & D.L. Hughley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCE" and "WRNB 100.3" station call letters.

Trending
Colorful water slides and inflatable structures at an amusement park, with a person riding down one of the slides.
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Your Family Could Win the Ultimate 713 Day at Big Rivers Waterpark

Comments
19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

2026 BET Awards Red Carpet Rundown : Eva Marcille, Muni Long, Teyana Taylor, Lizzo & More Bring The Fashion

Comments
A family reunion picnic in a park, with people grilling, playing soccer, and enjoying a meal together. The image is sponsored by Reliant.
2 Items
Family & Parenting  |  J. Bachelor

Win $2,500 for Your Summer Family Reunion with Reliant

Comments
Jokia
Faith & Fame  |  Min. Anthony Valary

AV’s Daily Power Point “Peacemakers”

Comments
Leela James
The Madd Hatta Show  |  Madd Hatta

Leela James Lights Up Baytown’s FREE Juneteenth

Comments

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close