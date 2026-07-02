H-Town Headlines

Deputy shot armed suspect after responding to domestic disturbance call in Harris County

Former Tomball ISD tax manager charged with stealing nearly $1 million in property tax payments

1940 Air Terminal Museum given short-term lease by Texas Historical Commission to evaluate future

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

Deputy Shoots Man With Knives After Disturbance At NE Harris County Home

A suspect is in the hospital after a Harris County deputy shot him on Wednesday afternoon in the Humble [[ silent H ]] area. Deputies responded about 1:30 p.m. to a disturbance at a home on Morning Dove Drive. A woman had called to say her adult son had assaulted her. When deputies arrived, the injured woman came out of the house, but her son refused. He finally came out of the garage armed with two knives, and a deputy shot him in the torso. He was hospitalized in unknown condition. No deputies were injured.

Former Tomball ISD Tax Manager Accused Of Stealing $1M In Property Taxes

The former Manager of Property Tax Administration for Tomball ISD faces federal wire fraud charges. FBI Houston says Kristi Williams stole almost a million dollars in tax payments local residents had made to the district. Williams reportedly carried out her fraud scheme during her tenure as tax manager from 2018 to 2023. She’s accused of bilking the district out of more than 996 thousand dollars and using the computer system to cover her tracks. Williams is summoned to appear in federal court on July 13th.

Texas Historical Commission Signs Lease For 1940 Air Terminal Museum

The 1940 Air Terminal Museum is on borrowed time after the Texas Historical Commission signed a short-term lease for the building this week. The struggling museum in the former Houston Municipal Airport terminal closed its doors in May. Its move-out deadline was the end of June, and supporters were worried that artifacts and collections may be removed or sold off. The six-month lease, which started on Wednesday, gives the state commission time to evaluate the museum and decide whether it will become a state historic site.

New HEB Opens Next Year In Montgomery County Master-Planned Community

A new HEB store is coming next year to the Valley Ranch master-planned community in Montgomery County. The 118-thousand-square-foot grocery store will reportedly be built on Valley Ranch Boulevard near the southwest corner of I-69 and the Grand Parkway in New Caney. The 45-million-dollar project will begin construction in January and is expected to be completed by October.

Olympic Gold Medalist To Coach Track And Field At Texas A&M

An Olympic gold medalist is the new track and field head coach at Texas A&M. The university announced Sunday that they’d hired Leroy Burrell away from Auburn. Prior to Auburn, Burrell had a successful coaching career at Houston, his alma mater. In addition to other championships and awards, Burrell won a gold medal in the 1992 Olympics. He replaces Pat Henry, who coached A&M for 22 seasons and led them to ten national championships. Henry announced his retirement last month.

USA Defeats Bosnia and Herzegovina

Team USA has defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup Round of 32. The U.S. stifled Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in Santa Clara, California Wednesday night. It marks the first time the U.S. has moved on from the first knockout round since 2002. The U.S. next faces Belgium for the Round of 16 on Monday, July 6th in Seattle. They will likely face Belgium without star player Folarin Balogun, who was called for a controversial red card in the 64th minute.

Twins Top Astros To Win Series

The Twins topped the Astros 8-3 to take their rubber match in Houston. Taj Bradley earned the victory after striking out 11 batters over five innings. Josh Bell, Kody Clemens and Luke Keaschall each went deep for Minnesota, which has won three of its last four games. Tatsuya Imai was charged with the loss after allowing five runs on four hits and five walks. Houston has now dropped two of its last three.