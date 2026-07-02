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AV’s Daily Power Point “No Worries “

Today, let's rest in the assurance that God walks beside us through every challenge. We're never alone in our worries.

Published on July 2, 2026
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Fear. It’s a familiar adversary, a shadow that threatens to darken even the brightest of days. But in the face of this relentless foe, God speaks a promise that has the power to change everything: “Do not fear, for I am with you.”

These words are more than just a comforting platitude; they’re a declaration of divine presence and power. They remind us that no matter what we face, we are never alone. The God who commands the galaxies is always by our side, always for us, always ready to strengthen and uphold us.

When He says, “I am your God,” it’s a statement of unshakable commitment. It’s His pledge to be our refuge when the storms rage, our help when we are helpless, our courage when fear looms large.

So today, whatever fears may be threatening to overwhelm you, remember: you are held by a God who is greater than them all. Take hold of His promise, and let it be your anchor in the midst of the tempest. You are loved, you are strengthened, you are upheld by the mighty hand of God. And with Him, you can face anything.

Dear Lord,

Sometimes fear casts a shadow over my heart, threatening to drown out Your voice. But I choose to cling to Your promise, the truth that I’m never alone, that You’re always by my side.

Help me trust in Your unfailing love and unbreakable commitment, even when fear seems overwhelming. Remind me that Your presence is more powerful than my problems, that Your strength is greater than my struggles.

Today, I choose faith over fear. I choose to believe that with You by my side, I can face anything.

Thank You for being my courage and my peace. I’m trusting in You.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.

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