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Need School Supplies? Houston Has Options

As the new school year approaches, many Houston organizations are stepping up to help families by giving away free schoo

Published on July 12, 2026
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Source: Radio One / Radio One

As the new school year approaches, many Houston organizations are stepping up to help families by giving away free school supplies. If you’re looking to save money while getting your child ready for class, here are some places to check:

  • Houston Food Bank – Hosts select back-to-school events with free backpacks and school supplies.
  • The Salvation Army Greater Houston – Offers school supply drives and backpack giveaways at select locations.
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston – Many clubs provide backpacks and supplies before the school year begins.
  • Local YMCA of Greater Houston locations – Some branches partner with community groups to distribute free school supplies.
  • Houston Public Library – Many branches host back-to-school events and can connect families with local giveaways.
  • United Way of Greater Houston – Shares information about community organizations offering free school supplies.
  • Local churches and community centers – Many churches across the Houston area host annual backpack and school supply giveaways throughout July and August.
  • Houston-area school districts – Some districts distribute free school supplies during registration and back-to-school events.

Before attending any giveaway, check with the organization for dates, times, eligibility requirements, and whether registration is needed. Supplies are often available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Starting the school year prepared doesn’t have to break the budget, and these community resources can help students head back to class with the tools they need to su

Need School Supplies? Houston Has Options was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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