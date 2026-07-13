AV’s H -Town Headlines On 713 Day

Businesses in Houston offer special discounts and events for 713 Day

Houston officials call for independent investigation of fatal ICE shooting

Astros star Yordan Alvarez declines invitation to participate in 2023 Home Run Derby

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

713 Day: Events, deals to celebrate Houston

Businesses in the Greater Houston area are celebrating “713 Day” with special deals and events. The Original Ninfa’s is offering discounted Chile Con Queso and Ninfaritas, while BB’s Tex-Orleans has $7.13 po’boys for dine-in guests. Whataburger is offering the #1 Whatameal for $7.13, and Bun B’s Trill Burgers is giving a free Trill Shake with an OG Combo order. Other businesses like Craft Pita, Pinkerton’s Barbecue, and Nothing Bundt Cakes are also participating in the celebration with special offers. Additionally, the Houston Zoo, Meow Wolf, and The Spot are hosting discounted events for 713 Day.

Houston Mayor, PD Chief Call For Independent Probe Of Fatal ICE Shooting

(Houston, TX) — Mayor John Whitmire is continuing to call for an independent investigation of the fatal shooting of a Mexican illegal immigrant by an ICE agent in Houston last week. Whitmire spoke at a news conference on Friday afternoon at Houston City Hall, where he was joined by Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz and other local officials. He repeated that the HPD wasn’t involved in the shooting death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. Whitmire said the FBI has all the evidence from the scene, including Araujo’s body, the van he was driving and his passengers.

Police Search For Suspect In Double Fatal Shooting In SE Houston Home

(Houston, TX) — Houston police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people in a home in southeast Houston early Sunday. Officers responded around 2:20 a.m. to the reported shooting on Glen Hollow Drive. On arrival, they entered the home and found a man and a woman shot to death. Their names haven’t been released. Investigators don’t believe it’s a case of murder-suicide because no gun was found at the scene. No word about a suspect or motive. Detectives are expected to review footage from surveillance cameras around the home.

Police Pursue Thieves From Cypress-Area Walmart To West Houston

(Cypress, TX) — Two suspects are in custody and a third is on the loose after a theft at a Walmart in Cypress resulted in a pursuit that ended in West Houston. Harris County deputies responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to a report of men stealing goods from the store on North Fry Road near West Little York. The deputies reportedly followed the three suspects in a box truck at low speeds. The suspects abandoned the truck on South Kirkwood at Westheimer and ran away. Deputies caught two of them and are looking for the third. The truck was reportedly full of items that were apparently stolen.

NASA Recruiting For Year-Long Mars Mission Simulation

(Houston, TX) — NASA needs four volunteers for a year-long mission to Mars that never leaves Earth. The space agency says the simulated deep-space mission at Johnson Space Center in Houston will start no sooner than August of next year. As part of NASA’s Moon and Mars Exploration Analog, volunteers will live and work for a year in isolated conditions that mimic future manned missions to our nearest neighbors in space. Apply online at NASA Analogs Recruiting, which lists the required qualifications.

Astros Not Involved In Home Run Derby This Year

(Philadelphia, PA) — The 2026 MLB Home Run Derby is this evening in Philadelphia, and there won’t be a Houston Astro in sight. The last time the Astros were represented in the annual event, it was by Alex Bregman, who competed in both 2018 and 2019. Yordan Alvarez, one of the league’s leaders in home runs, turned down his invitation. Alvarez said he’d be open to participating in the future, but “not this year.” The action starts at 7 this evening at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.