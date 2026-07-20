DROPPING JEWELS: START NOW! GET PAID LATER!

Source: General / Majic 102.1

Listen up. Mind your money, Monday. The jewel today? INVESTING and here’s the truth — time is more powerful than money.

Let me break it down for you.

Somebody drops $200 a month starting at 25. Somebody else drops DOUBLE — $400 a month — but they wait ’til 40. Who wins? The one who started early. Every time. The reason got a name & it’s called COMPOUND INTEREST.

Your money making money. Then THAT money making money. Round & round. That’s the magic.

Check the math. Start at 25, put away $200 a month, ride an 8% average return — you could land north of $700K by 65. Start that same $200 at 40? You’re lookin’ at maybe $220K. Same monthly bill. Fifteen years. Half a million dollar difference. Time did the heavy lifting.

Now here’s the part nobody generally says. You DON’T have to be rich to invest. You just have to START. The average American walks into retirement with less than $90K saved — & too many walk in with nothing. Don’t be a statistic. Be the exception.

What if you didn’t start young? Remember, the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time? TODAY! Right now. This minute. Starting late still beats never starting.

So do your homework. Look up compound interest tonight. Open the account. Set the auto-draft. Small and steady wins.

Because like DJ Quik told us — “If it don’t make dollars, it don’t make sense.”