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Jay-Z Releases 'Glory,' featuring Blue Ivy on All Streaming Platforms

Jay-Z Releases 'Glory,' featuring Blue Ivy on All Streaming Platforms

Published on July 13, 2026
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Hip-hop icon Jay-Z has officially released his deeply personal 2012 track “GLORY” across all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

RELATED: [VIDEO] Our Favorite Clips from Night 1 Of Jay-Z’s NYC Concert Series

RELATED: Jay-Z Celebrates ‘The Blueprint’ Anniversary With Pharrell, Eminem & Slick Rick

Originally dropped exclusively on his website Life+Times just days after the birth of his first daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, the song has spent over a decade out of reach for mainstream streaming subscribers. Now, fans can finally add the definitive fatherhood anthem to their permanent playlists.

“GLORY” holds a unique place in music history. Produced by Pharrell Williams, the emotional track features the actual cries and coos of a newborn Blue Ivy.

By crediting his daughter on the official release as “B.I.C.,” he propelled her to a historic milestone: Blue Ivy became the youngest person ever to land on a Billboard chart, appearing on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart at just a few days old. The track remains one of the most vulnerable records in Jay’s discography. Over a soulful beat, he lays bare the anxieties and triumphs of becoming a father.

For years, “GLORY” was a rare gem, occasionally surfacing on TIDAL but missing from competing services.

Blue Ivy Carter gave fans a special family moment Friday night when she joined her father Jay-Z on stage, taking a seat at the piano while he performed his classic track “Feelin’ It.” The surprise moment highlighted Blue Ivy’s growing musical talents and added another memorable chapter to the Carter family legacy. As Jay-Z delivered the beloved track, Blue Ivy showcased her skills on the keys, reminding fans that the next generation of the family is already carrying the creative torch.

Check out “the track “Glory” below.

Jay-Z Releases 'Glory,' featuring Blue Ivy on All Streaming Platforms was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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